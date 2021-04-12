Barstool Sports Partners with Revitalyte with Black Label Recovery Drink

Minneapolis, Minn. — Barstool Sports has inked a deal with emerging beverage brand Revitalyte to add a premium offering to Revitalyte’s popular lineup of electrolyte recovery drinks. The Revitalyte Black Label by Barstool Sports is an advanced version of Revitalyte’s original SKU in new Berry Frost flavor, featuring 33% more electrolytes, 10 fewer grams of sugar per serving, and beneficial prebiotics to promote fast and effective rehydration.

The use of pediatric electrolyte drinks by adults to alleviate the symptoms of dehydration has become increasingly popular, with research suggesting that up to half of the category’s $500M+ in retail sales are going towards adult consumption. Barstool Sports has been a contributor to this trend, frequently posting viral content that references baby aisle hangover remedies like Pedialyte.

“The launch of Black Label was a natural progression for our partnership with Revitalyte. Entertaining people on the internet and helping them manage their hangovers felt like something we were uniquely equipped to do,” said Erika Nardini, CEO of Barstool Sports

Powered by the same formula as the leading pharmaceutical brands, Revitaltyte is the first to fully embrace and unreservedly market pediatric electrolytes to adults. Revitalyte has made improvements to the characteristically “medicinal” taste and texture of competing brands. Revitalyte’s partnership with CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective, a leading craft beer supplier whose portfolio of brands includes Cigar City Brewing’s Jai Alai IPA, Oskar Blues’ Dale’s Pale Ale, and the nation’s leading craft seltzer, Wild Basin Hard Seltzer, enables the product to appear on shelves next to beer, wine and spirits.

Revitalyte products, including the Barstool Black Label, are now available through select retailers. Revitalyte is confident that its combined partnerships with Barstool Sports and CANarchy will solidify the brand’s presence in bars and retail stores, enabling co-founders Ryan Leonard and AJ LaGoo to focus their efforts on growing the brand to its full potential.

“We believe this partnership will drive significant value for our retail partners across the country and cement Revitalyte as a permanent fixture in the adult beverage channel. Combining the marketing firepower of Barstool Sports with the sales and distribution capabilities of CANarchy allows us to bring a best-in-category product to adult consumers everywhere,” said Revitalyte co-founder Ryan Leonard.

The Revitalyte Black Label by Barstool Sports is your night stand’s new best friend. Pro tip: after a night out drink half the bottle before you go to bed and the other half in the morning.

For More Information:

https://www.barstoolsports.com/video/3358488/introducing-revitalyte-black-label