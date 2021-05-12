Brew Dr. Is Bringing The Heat Back With New Flavor

The team at Brew Dr. Kombucha announced their Founder’s Series flavor for the summer, Mango Habanero. Just in time for the warmer days ahead, Brew Dr.’s latest throwback release is hot and sweet, like a weekend rendezvous in the tropics.

With long-time supporters continuously asking for Mango Habanero to come back on shelves, this season’s flavor is as much of a fan-favorite now as it was back then. Fresh organic habanero peppers infuse this elixir with a welcome heat that balances perfectly against a backdrop of green tea and ripe mangos. The combination of flavors seeks to transport the imbiber to a much desired tropical vacation – one most have only been dreaming about for the past year. Featuring art from the flavor’s original 2018 label design, Brew Dr. hopes to be a part of new memories this summer.

Launched earlier this year, Founder’s Series allows the company to highlight several beloved kombucha recipes from the past; flavors that set the foundation of the Brew Dr. brand. Bringing these old favorites back as nostalgic treats for just a few months at a time, Mango Habanero is available now through August.

Next up in the series line up will be Northwest Hops from September 1-December 31. Retail locations for these flavors can be found using Brew Dr.’s store locator. Price per bottle is typically $2.99, but may vary from store to store.

About Brew Dr.

Brew Dr. creates high quality beverages that explore the potential of tea, from organic raw kombucha to naturally energizing yerba mate. In 2008, Founder Matt Thomas began brewing kombucha in the kitchen of his teahouse in Portland, Oregon. From leaf to bottle, the company takes inspiration from its heritage in tea, making deliciously refreshing authentic kombucha with a difference you can taste. Brew Dr. is helping people discover how good tea-based beverages can be, referring not only to its quality approach, but to the company’s commitment to its communities, its people, and the planet. Brew Dr. Kombucha is proud to be the first national kombucha company to become both carbon neutral and a certified B-corporation.

For More Information:

https://www.brewdrkombucha.com