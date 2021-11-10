Brew Dr. Launches New Uplift Sweet Mint Yerba Mate

PORTLAND, ORE. — Organic kombucha and tea leader Brew Dr. has expanded its popular Uplift yerba mate product line with a new ‘Sweet Mint’ flavor, now available in select markets nationwide. Like all Brew Dr. products, Uplift Sweet Mint is crafted with certified organic ingredients. As a B Corp, the company is committed to business done with thoughtful care for people, ingredients, and the planet.

Brew Dr.’s Uplift product line combines high-quality and ethically-sourced Ecuadorian yerba mate, Agentinian guayusa leaves, Chinese green tea, and the addition of millions of gut-healthy probiotics. Each 16oz can contains 150mg of clean and natural plant-derived caffeine. Uplift is non-carbonated and shelf-stable without needing refrigeration, making it ideal to bring on any adventure.

“Fresh peppermint and sweet jasmine create the bright and refreshing boost in our new Uplift Sweet Mint flavor,” says Matt Thomas, Founder of Brew Dr. “This delicious, naturally energizing drink invigorates the mind while nourishing the body. And every sale generates a donation to vital social justice organizations.”

Continuing Brew Dr.’s commitment to fostering a culture of antiracism within their company and community, 1% of all Uplift sales are donated to local social justice organizations. Their current partners are Black Futures Farm and Mudbone Grown.

Sweet Mint joins three other Uplift flavors: Mango Passionfruit, Blueberry Raspberry, and Blood Orange Lemon. All four Uplift flavors are now available in select markets across the country and can be found using their store locator: brewdrkombucha.com/buy-kombucha/

About Brew Dr.

Brew Dr. creates high quality beverages that explore the potential of tea, from organic raw kombucha to naturally energizing yerba mate. In 2008, Founder Matt Thomas began brewing kombucha in the kitchen of his teahouse in Portland, Oregon. From leaf to bottle, the company takes inspiration from its heritage in tea, making deliciously refreshing authentic kombucha with a difference you can taste. Brew Dr. is helping people discover how good tea can be, referring not only to its quality approach, but to the company’s commitment to its communities, its people, and the planet. Brew Dr. is proud to be the first national kombucha company to become both carbon neutral and a certified B-corporation. For more information please visit Brew Dr.’s website, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

For More Information:

https://www.brewdrkombucha.com