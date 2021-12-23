Caliwater Cactus-Based Functional Beverage By Founders Oliver Trevena And Vanessa Hudgens Expands To The East Coast

Caliwater, the cactus based functional organic beverage offered in two popular flavors Ginger & Lime and Wild Prickly Pear, is now available in the beverage section of Village Super Market, Inc. (the “Company” or “Village”). Village Super Market is one of the premiere operating retail chains consisting of twenty-nine ShopRite supermarkets, five Fairway Markets and three Gourmet Garage specialty markets located across New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Maryland.

Village is the second largest member of Wakefern Food Corporation (“Wakefern”), the nation’s largest retailer-owned food cooperative and owner of the ShopRite, Fairway and Gourmet Garage banners. These established banners in retail support the continued expansion of the category leading cactus water brand, Caliwater. Caliwater will be sold at $2.99 per can.

Having launched in Spring of 2021 to much anticipation and positive reception, Caliwater is defined by a drive to create innovative, fresh functional beverages that connect us to the Earth and to one another. Inspired by the lush and varied landscapes of California, Founders Oliver Trevena (Actor/Host/Entrepreneur) and native Californian Vanessa Hudgens (Actress/Music Artist/Influencer/Entrepreneur) looked to their own desert regions to locally source Prickly Pear cactus fruit, known for its rare and potent healthful properties. Their vision – to sip on Cali in a can. Their key ingredient Prickly Pear is brought to life in beverage form in their quickly growing canned cactus water product, which is not only delicious and organic, but super hydrating and refreshing, and of course filled with rare antioxidants and digestion benefits.

“We are so excited to expand to the East Coast, with one of the country’s top respected retail entities. We are so thrilled to be able to continue to bring our cactus water beverage to new customers and clientele, a beverage that will truly benefit their daily lifestyle and diet with all of its health benefits and delicious, hydrating flavor. We appreciate Village Supermarkets sharing in our vision of this important functional beverage as the wellness landscape continues to evolve in the beverage category.” – Oliver Trevena and Vanessa Hudgens, co-founders, Caliwater

Caliwater is the leading cactus water on the market, pioneering a new category, already top rated on Amazon, and is a purely functional beverage. The functional benefits of cactus water include being high in antioxidants (which is great for the skin), is known to reduce cholesterol levels, offers a natural elimination of hangovers, regulates blood sugar levels, and possess antiviral properties – offering a variety of benefits for digestive health. Only 25 calories per can, organic, vegan, Kosher and non GMO.

Caliwater Farmers handpick the Prickly Pear cactus fruits seasonally and remove the seeds and juice on-site. The organic formula is infused with other natural fruits and nectars such as agave and monk fruit, and combined with filtered water to create the final drink, which bursts with refreshing mellow berry flavor.

Additional celebrity brand investors/ambassadors include Gerard Butler, Brooke Burke, Ross Butler, Gregg Sulkin, Ruckus and Glen Powell.

Caliwater initially launched on E-Comm followed by a roll out to retailers and Amazon Prime, and venues throughout 2021 inclusive of hotels and restaurants such as Resorts World’ Zouk Group properties, Élia Beach Club at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Cara Hotel, Ysabel, Laurel Hardware, Craig’s, Alfred Coffee, and many more, and is available across the West Coast at Erewhon supermarkets.

A portion of proceeds from all sales of Caliwater are also currently donated to No Kid Hungry. The campaign is one the founders feel very passionate about, which is focused on ending childhood hunger in the U.S. Their mission is to help feed hungry kids in this crisis and all year long. [5 cents from every can sold up to one million dollars donated.]

About Village Super Market, Inc.

Greek immigrants Nick and Perry Sumas opened their first Village Market in 1937 and less than a decade later, in 1946, the brothers joined the newly formed Wakefern Food Corp., becoming one of the supermarket cooperative’s earliest members. As the Sumas family grew, so too did their business. Today, the publicly traded company (Nasdaq: VLGEA), including Nick’s son Robert and Perry’s sons William and John, and their children and extended family, operate 29 ShopRite supermarkets in four states, as well as 5 Fairway Markets and 3 Gourmet Garage Specialty stores in Manhattan. For more information visit myvillagesupermarket.com.

For More Information:

https://www.drinkcaliwater.com