CG Roxane Debuts Another “Water Obsessed” Story In 2021 Highlighting Sustainability, Community And Partner Milestones

NOVATO, Calif. – CG Roxane LLC, the privately held, family-owned and operated maker of Crystal Geyser Alpine Spring Water, announced the brand’s second 360° integrated campaign. The campaign builds on the Simple… but not easy stories of the Water Obsessed narrative storyline introduced in 2020, enforcing its commitments to sustainable stewardship.

This year’s “1 Million Strong & Counting” campaign spotlights CG Roxane’s twenty-year partnership with American Forests, the oldest national non-profit organization in the country, and also the upcoming milestone of one million trees being planted together across the U.S. by the end of 2021. CG Roxane plans to build on this achievement by committing to planting one million more trees over the next twenty years. The million-tree accomplishment validates CG Roxane’s belief that “sustainability is not what you talk about, it’s what you do,” and has positively impacted a range of locations including Montana’s Custer National Forest that was impacted by the Kraft Springs Fire of 2002, as well as Angeles National Forest following the Station Fire of 2009 that burned almost 25% of the surrounding area.

“CG Roxane understands that each tree we plant is one step toward restoring the great outdoors, and together we have brought essential ecosystems back to life all across America with one million trees planted,” said Jad Daley, chief executive officer and president of American Forests. “Our partnership is a natural fit, because more than half of America’s drinking water originates in our forests. Each tree we plant adds power to this natural green sponge, filtering rainwater and snow melt, and slowly replenishing streams and rivers while reducing flooding. Forests also clean the water of contaminants that can harm our drinking water supply and water ecosystems. I am thrilled at the ecological restoration that lies ahead with our plans to plant another one million trees together.”

To visualize the “1 Million Strong & Counting,” the campaign builds on the animated short films and characters kicked off in its 2020 campaign with three additional videos spotlighting CG Roxane’s pledge to advancing environmentally conscious practices. Shorts include:

“1 Million Strong & Counting,” which features Lionel Ferchaud, CG Roxane VP of Manufacturing, celebrates CG Roxane’s millionth tree being planted by the end of 2021 in partnership with American Forests, and their renewed commitment to planting another million. The short highlights CG Roxane’s use of recycled plastic bottles in their West Coast bottling plants, making it possible for the company to live out the sustainable commitments made to their customers.

“Commitment to Community” also features Lionel, and highlights the company’s service to local Crystal Geyser Alpine Spring Water bottling plant communities including its employees and their families, notably the support it has provided to those in Shasta, Olancha and San Bernardino.

“Commitment to Sustainability” which features Kemi Oba, CG Roxane Quality Control Manager and Luke Genthe, San Bernardino Plant Manager, highlights how promises of sustainable practices become action — showing you the steps CG Roxane takes every day to deepen their commitments to sustainability. This includes planting trees, protecting rivers, using at least 50% recycled PET materials at its West Coast bottling plants and turning old bottles into new ones every day.

“CG Roxane aims to set sustainability trends, which are brought to life through the company’s measurable engagements with non-profits, charitable organizations and conservation groups,” said Shawn Fitzpatrick, CG Roxane Vice President of Marketing. “Anyone can put a couple of words on a label, but what real actions are they taking? Sustainability is not what you talk about, it’s what you do.”

As CG Roxane looks to the year ahead, it will continue to uphold its commitments to the environment and its communities. To live out these commitments, CG Roxane is promising to create additional opportunities for like-minded individuals to access scholarship and award funds that recognize contributions toward a circular economy. Additionally, CG Roxane will roll out new features optimizing energy use at its plants, break ground on expanded rPET facilities, furthering its goal to reach a minimum of 50% recycled PET at its plants across the U.S, and strengthen its team with experience in the sustainability arena.

