CIIC Partners with Jovē Wellness to Launch New Alkaline Water

NEW YORK – Carolyn Izzo Integrated Communications (CIIC) announced the addition of Jovē Wellness to its growing list of food & beverage clients. CIIC was chosen to spearhead the launch of the company’s new alkaline water, Jovē, with a creative launch campaign complete with media outreach, consumer activations, events and promotions, influencer partnerships and product sampling.

Jovē “(pronounced Jo-V)” is a smooth, easy drinking alkaline water clinically shown to provide proper skin and cellular hydration to support healthy, vibrant living. Jovē is made with its proprietary Advanced Cellular Hydration Technology and is infused with an exclusive patented liquid silica, an essential mineral that increases alkalinity and is charged with electrons, a primary source of energy for our body and cells.

“It was important for us to partner with an agency that not only had experience in the beverage industry and with new product launches, but was equally passionate about our mission and commitment to elevate the true benefits of water for improved wellbeing,” said Jovē Wellness CEO, Tammy Hobbs. “Jovē Wellness is a truly unique company due to its strong focus on science, wellbeing and its pursuit for sustainability,” said CIIC President and Founder Carolyn Izzo-Feldman. “We were inspired by their core vision and values and look forward to introducing Jovē to key markets across the US.”

The kick-off will begin with the “Greatest. Summer. Ever!” campaign comprised of a Summer Hydration Challenge, a 7-day wellness initiative encouraging participants to stay ‘Happy, Healthy, and Hydrated’; social media messaging, contests and giveaways. Additionally, the campaign will feature a #DrinkJove Hydration Truck activation with brand ambassadors, kicking off on National Hydration Day. All with the goal of sharing Jovē Deep Hydration and spreading Jovējoy at various locations, events, venues and neighborhoods throughout the brands’ target markets.

About Jovē

Jovē is a new kind of Alkaline water made with Advanced Cellular Hydration Technology that is clinically shown to provide proper skin and cellular hydration in support of healthy, vibrant living. Jovē is infused with an exclusive patented liquid silica, an essential mineral that increases alkalinity and is then charged with an abundance of electrons, a primary source of energy. This combination of science and nature has led to the creation of the smooth and refreshing taste of Jovē. Jovē is currently available on Amazon.

About Carolyn Izzo Integrated Communications (CIIC)

CIIC is a full-service, award-winning public relations and marketing firm specializing in creating dynamic campaigns for the travel & hospitality, food & beverage, and lifestyle industries. CIIC draws on its 25 years of experience offering services in public relations, marketing, social media strategy, branded partnerships, event planning, and media and influencer relations. With offices in New York and Miami, CIIC has also established affiliate offices in Los Angeles, Canada, and Mexico. CIIC is also an exclusive member of latamPR, furthering its reach in Latin America. CIIC is certified as a woman-owned business by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

For More Information:

https://drinkjove.com/