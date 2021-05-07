Coca-Cola and Jel Sert Announce Launch of New Powerade Freezer Sports Bars

CHICAGO – The Coca-Cola Company and the Jel Sert Company, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of freezer bars, announced the national rollout of POWERADE Sports Freezer Bars, offering everyday athletes a new way to enjoy POWERADE. Available in stores nationwide, POWERADE Sports Freezer Bars feature the brand’s most popular flavors, including Mountain Berry Blast and Fruit Punch.

“We are very excited to bring POWERADE to consumers in a new and refreshing way in the form of freezer bars,” said, John Larson, Senior Manager, Food Licensing, The Coca-Cola Company. “We know we’ll have great success with our partners at Jel Sert as we deliver this innovation to sports drink consumers.”

The new Sports Freezer Bars perfectly mirror the taste, texture, and hydration benefits that have built POWERADE into one of the most recognizable and successful sports hydration brands in the world. Each bar, available in sizes ranging from 1.5oz to 5.5oz, will feature POWERADE’s Advanced Electrolyte Solution, ION4, that helps replace the sodium, potassium, calcium, and magnesium, as well as Vitamins B3, B6, and B12.

The POWERADE Sports Freezer Bar tubes’ packaging can be recycled at no cost through a partnership with international recycling leader TerraCycle, which aims to help solve the problem of packaging waste in the United States and around the world.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company’s purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. Our portfolio of brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta, and other sparkling soft drinks. Our hydration, sports, coffee, and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak, Honest and Ayataka. Our nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people’s lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide.

About The Jel Sert Company

The Jel Sert Company is a family-owned business that’s been at the forefront of innovation in the food and beverage industry since 1926. For nearly a century, generations of families have enjoyed Jel Sert’s products, including dessert mixes, drink mixes, and freezer bars. The Jel Sert Company’s products are made exclusively in West Chicago, Illinois, with over 1,000 employees sharing the company’s passion for creating high-quality, high-value products.

For More Information:

https://www.coca-colacompany.com