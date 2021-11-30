Cocktail Showdown 2: Meet The Players

It’s time to reveal the players for BevNET’s Cocktail Showdown 2, a pitch competition that will showcase 10 of the most innovative and disruptive brands in the rapidly emerging category of spirit-based ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour cocktails.

The competition will be hosted virtually and broadcast via a free livestream on both BevNET.com and Brewbound.com, and also available to view on BevNET’s social platforms, reaching thousands of food industry retailers, investors, suppliers, service providers and fellow brands watching online.

BevNET’s Cocktail Showdown 2 will be broadcast on Dec. 5 from 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM PT. The winning brand will be announced at 5:30 PM PT. The victor will then join the competition host, Ray Latif, the editor and producer of BevNET’s Taste Radio podcast, for a live interview.

Let’s meet the players.

Cocktail Showdown 1 contestants:

Black Yeti Beverage

Liquid Fables

Social Hour Cocktails

Golden Rule Spirits

Island District

Picnic Brunch

Plant Botanical LLC

Red Saint

Troop Beverage Co.

Mad Lemon

With decades of experience in brand building, retailing, investing, distribution and marketing, the judges for BevNET’s Cocktail Showdown will offer participants and livestream viewers valuable insights into what it takes to build and scale a successful cocktail brand. The judges will respond to both pitch and product, which they will have sampled prior to the competition. Following the pitches, the judges will deliberate and choose a winner.

Cocktail Showdown 2 Judges:





CJ Fowler, Managing Partner, Goat Rodeo Capital

Sebastian Dreher, Venture Manager North America, DöhlerGroup

Saeed House, Founder, Cocktails By Hawk

Tiffiny Vandom, VP of Sales, Q Mixers

The champion will take home an engraved trophy and the grand prize – an advertising package valued at $10,000.

Details on the competition format and selection process can be found on the event website. Questions about the Cocktail Showdown can be directed to our Brand Specialist team.

Set a reminder to tune in on Dec. 5 at 3:00 PM PT.