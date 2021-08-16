Cold Brewtus Teams Up With George Howell Coffee On New Cold Brew

Essex Junction, Vt. — In collaboration with coffee legend and pioneer George Howell, Cold Brewtus has announced the newest addition to its product line-up, aptly named: “George Howell Reserve”. The new co-branded brew will be initially available in select New England and New York Metro Markets as well as George Howell affiliated retail cafes and locations in the Greater Boston area. The brew can also be purchased from the company’s online store.

While the cold brew coffee market has seen an explosion in flavor combinations and added ingredients, Cold Brewtus has remained dedicated to its mission as a craft, small batch cold brew coffee company, offering the freshest quality, 100% natural cold brew available.

Bill Peters, Managing Partner of Cold Brewtus said: “Working with George has been an extraordinary experience. His knowledge of precisely what coffee varietal would create an elegant, naturally sweet thirst-quenching brew was amazing and I believe cold brew coffee fans will love the result”.

George Howell, Founder of George Howell Coffee adds: “When Bill approached me about collaborating on a cold brew coffee project, I was initially skeptical that we could produce a unique beverage with the taste qualities that I have championed my during entire career. For our new brew, I selected and roasted a Bourbon varietal from the Montecarlos Estate, creating an exceptional cold brew experience, with super clean, crisp tasting notes that will satisfy even the most discerning coffee lovers”.

The George Howell, Cold Brewtus collaboration has elevated this cold brew to a new level… with an unrivaled purebred pedigree… Enjoy!

About Cold Brewtus, Inc.

Small batch, 100% natural cold brew coffee. Its our job to put the best cold brew coffee in the palm of your hand.

About George Howell Coffee, Inc.

George Howell Coffee is committed to identifying, roasting and discovering the highest quality coffees possible. The company is based on the simple premise that the apex of coffee quality is represented by single estates, be they farms or carefully focused cooperatives.

https://www.coldbrewtus.com