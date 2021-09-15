Cruise Beverage Launches Nitro Infused CBD Draft Solution

CHICAGO, Illinois – You get craft beer on draft! You get your favorite soda pop on draft! Why not get your craft CBD beverage on draft? Cruise Beverage has launched the first nitro infused CBD beverage on draft. “Our product was designed from the beginning to be a draft solution and COVID forced us to deploy a 12fl oz slim can solution to the market first,” states CEO Brian Post.

Blissful Blood Orange is available in 30l one-way recyclable kegs. “We chose Uni-Keg recyclable kegs to help reduce our impact on the environment,” stated Greg Kaminiski Director of R & D. “We reduce water waste from washing the kegs and carbon emissions by not picking up and shipping the kegs back to Cruise Beverage.”

Following a very successful summer of 12oz can sales, the initial production of 30l kegs have already been allocated to distributor and hospitality partners. “We have seen Cruise Beverage rapidly expand across the Midwest thanks to great distributor partnerships and retailer relationships,” states Post. “Retail buyers and consumers are quickly getting up to speed on CBD and understand the benefits of a broadpsectrum CBD versus an isolate.”

“We see the sober curious and non-alcoholic market growing quickly and why should the consumer not have a draft solution they can enjoy when at a restaurant, bar or venue?” states Post.

The only nitro infused CBD beverage with 130mg of organic green bean caffeine creates a calm, clean energy. No sugar crash here! Cruise Beverage is the perfect alternative to alcohol when out enjoying dinner, a sporting event or concert with friends and family.

About Cruise Beverage

Cruise Beverage was founded in 2019 by two Chicago natives with expertise in beverage compliance and formulation. The partners combined have developed hundreds of beverages for major brands and wanted to bring a “Craft” process to CBD beverages. At Cruise Beverage we only use all-natural and organic ingredients and nitrogen infused water in our brewing process. The result is a nitro infused craft CBD beverage containing no sugar, no fat, gluten free and only 16 carbs with a smooth, creamy taste.

For More Information:

https://www.drinkcruise.com