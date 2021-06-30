Fever-Tree Unveils Fever-Tree Distillers Cola

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Fever-Tree, the world’s leading producer of premium mixers, which has set a new standard for quality and innovation by crafting the finest mixers to complement the finest spirits, announced Fever-Tree Distillers Cola for Summer 2021. Designed for mixing with the finest rums and whiskeys, the new expression is available nationwide at top bars, restaurants and hotels, as well as spirits retailers such as Total Wine & More, online via Kegworks or on-demand at iconic regional liquor stores, such as Pink Dot and Binny’s (MSRP: $4.99/6.8 fl. oz. 4-pack).

In the same way Fever-Tree revolutionized tonic water for gin, ginger for vodkas and sodas for tequilas by sourcing the highest quality, natural ingredients, Fever-Tree Distillers Cola will do justice to the premium whiskeys and rums with which it has been designed to mix. Made with the care and attention to detail with the most acclaimed distillers in mind, Fever-Tree Distillers Cola is a unique recipe of naturally sourced ingredients. They include Caribbean kola nuts, Tahitian limes and a selection of distilled botanicals and spices, such as Jamaican pimento berries and Madagascan vanilla.

The result is a cola that is rich and complex in flavor, with the perfect level of sweetness to complement and elevate whiskeys and rums from the finest distilleries. Its excellence has earned Fever-Tree Distillers Cola Double Gold at the 2021 New York International Spirits Competition and Gold at the 2021 Sip Awards.

A New Kind of Cola for Enhancing, Not Masking, the Flavors of Fine Spirits

Fever-Tree recognized what a great cola can bring to a Rum & Cola or a Whiskey Cola and thereby created a different kind of cola to serve the largest mixer category. Its sole purpose is to mix and better complement premium brown spirits by allowing the subtle and characterful flavors to shine through. With restrained sweetness and perfect carbonation, it has been carefully calibrated to enhance rather than mask or overwhelm fine and nuanced spirits.

Made with Real Kola Nuts, No Artificial Sweeteners and Only 70 Calories

Fever-Tree Distillers Cola is one of a handful to be made with actual kola nuts, which had been a standard ingredient in the past and gave the drink category its name. With only 70 calories per 6.8 fl. oz. bottle, it contains no high fructose corn syrup, artificial sweeteners, colors or GMO ingredients and 18% less sugar than conventional colas.

Respect for the Distiller’s Craft

Fever-Tree appreciates the time and care that goes into crafting spirits. In many cases, generations of families dedicate their life’s work to tirelessly nurturing the best ingredients; blending, testing, refining formulas; and aging cherished liquids to perfection. Fever-Tree Distillers Cola was created to honor the painstaking labors of the most renowned distillers.

A Symphony of Naturally Sourced Ingredients, Not Secret Formulas

Caribbean Kola Nuts – Wildly sourced from Jamaica, kola nuts lend a sweet and rose-like aroma and an earthy and subtly bitter note, as well as natural caffeine.

Tahitian Limes from Mexico – Sourced on Mexico’s Caribbean and Pacific coasts, they lend a zesty sharpness and a touch of sweetness.

Sicilian Lemons – Known for being among the highest quality worldwide, the sfumatrice process, borrowed from the perfume industry, is used to gently press the lemons, releasing their vibrant and fragrant oil.

Madagascan Vanilla – Sourced from the Island of Madagascar, it contributes intense notes that are both creamy and sweet.

Jamaican Pimento Berries – Also known as “allspice,” conjures four key spices: nutmeg, cinnamon, clove and pepper.

Enchanting Global Brands and Local Craft Distillers

Fever-Tree is collaborating with aficionados across the board, from those behind global brands to small scale craft distillers. The brand is partnering with Bacardi’s Master Blender José “Joe” A. Gómez on Rum & Cola Reimagined, a national program with Fever-Tree Distillers Cola and Bacardi Cuatro. Joint retail, on-premise programming and digital assets will support this perfect serve.

In addition, Fever-Tree is working with local distilleries, such as New York Distilling Co. and its craft distiller, Allen Katz. Katz has handpicked a special limited single barrel of Ragtime Rye that marries impeccably with Fever-Tree Distillers Cola. This elevated pairing will be for sale and served at The Shanty in Brooklyn, as well as in select on-premise accounts throughout New York City.

While current conditions prevent some consumers from traveling, Fever-Tree will conduct virtual tours of select distilleries, allowing connoisseurs and spirit drinkers alike to follow along and experience Fever-Tree Distillers Cola in the way it was envisioned. As restrictions ease, Fever-Tree plans to visit the Bourbon belt and tasting rooms across the U.S.

Fever-Tree North America CEO Charles Gibb says:

“In the same way Fever-Tree has revolutionized the Gin & Tonic, Moscow Mule, and most recently, tequila drinks such as the Paloma, we have created Fever-Tree Distillers Cola with the same devotion to quality as the most acclaimed distillers.”

José “Joe” A. Gómez, Master Blender, Bacardi says:

“We are delighted to collaborate alongside Fever-Tree Distillers Cola. We were very impressed with its abilities to complement our fine rums and our Bacardi Cuatro in particular. Mixing with this new cola takes a classic drink, the Rum & Cola, and elevates it in terms of flavor and quality. As a blender, it is very exciting to see the nuances of my spirits come through and be celebrated, rather than covered up.”

Allen Katz, Distiller & Owner, New York Distilling Co. says:

“I was very excited to hear that Fever-Tree was bringing its mixer expertise to the cola category. Upon sampling Fever-Tree Distillers Cola, I immediately wanted to work with it. I began tasting through our aging stock of Ragtime Rye and identified a barrel that I think is a perfect match. We are very excited to roll out this limited edition rye for pairing with Fever-Tree Distillers Cola both at The Shanty and our key accounts.”

Lynnette Marrero, Acclaimed Mixologist & Co-Founder of Speed Rack says:

“The Rum & Cola and the Whiskey Cola are two incredibly popular cocktails that everyone knows and loves. The issue has been a quality cola that uses premium ingredients and honors the spice notes. As the quality of spirits has improved over the years, it is really important that the mixer treat them with the respect they deserve and let their carefully crafted flavors come through, which Fever-Tree Distillers Cola does so well.”

Simple Signature Serves: The Rum & Cola and Whiskey Cola

In keeping with its ethos of simple-to-make, refreshing highballs, Fever-Tree suggests the following serves:

Rum & Cola

3 parts Fever-Tree Distillers Cola

1 part golden rum (Bacardi Cuatro recommended)

2 wedges fresh lime

In a highball glass filled to the brim with fresh ice, squeeze two fat wedges of fresh lime before dropping the depleted rinds in, too. Pour in the golden rum before topping with chilled Fever-Tree Distillers Cola. Give a gentle stir and enjoy.

Why It Works

Rich, rounded and balanced, the notes of toasted oak and caramel from the rum are perfectly complemented by the refreshing lime, complex spice and vanilla of Fever-Tree Distillers Cola.

Whiskey Cola

3 parts Fever-Tree Distillers Cola

1 part Bourbon whiskey

Curl of lemon rind

In a highball glass filled to the brim with fresh ice, pour in the Bourbon whiskey before topping with chilled Fever-Tree Distillers Cola. Using a knife or a potato peeler, curl a rind of a lemon and twist over the glass before placing it in the glass. Give a gentle stir and enjoy.

Why It Works

Rich, rounded and balanced, the notes of butterscotch and charred oak from the whiskey are perfectly complemented by the refreshing lime, complex spice and vanilla of Fever-Tree Distillers Cola.

About Fever-Tree

Founded in 2005, Fever-Tree is the leading premium line of carbonated mixers. It procures the world’s finest ingredients from across the globe, including quinine from the Democratic Republic of Congo, ginger from Ivory Coast, India and Nigeria, and lemons from Sicily.

The Fever-Tree range is designed to complement and enhance a wide array of premium spirits and, with its high quality and naturally sourced ingredients, is the perfect accompaniment to any drinking occasion.

Since its launch, Fever-Tree has collected a vast number of awards, including the Best Selling & Top Trending Tonic Water for seven consecutive years by Drinks International’s surveys of the World’s Best Bars.

In the U.S., Fever-Tree’s portfolio includes 20 mixers, comprising tonics, ginger ales, ginger beers and sparkling sodas that are available at leading retailers, bars and restaurants across the country.

