Gallery: August’s New Products

As summer wraps up beverage brands launched a variety of new functional, fruit-flavored drinks while others jumped ahead to fall with limited pumpkin-themed releases. Check out the gallery below for the latest hemp-infused products from companies such as Lift, Beak & Skiff and Green Monké, new brand debuts, product reformulations and more.

Strike Strike Beverage brand Strike made its debut with a zero sugar, 25 calorie, tropical flavored functional energy drink. The ready-to-drink beverage contains L-Citrulline, L-Theanine, caffeine, Rhodolia Rosea and L-Dopa and is available in a 6-pack of 12 oz. bottles for $30.

Plants By People Plants By People Plant-based food company Plants by People launched this month with a line of drinkable tonics to support wellness and balance. The single-serve powdered tonics are made with plants, herbs and botanicals and can be dissolved in water to produce the hydration beverage. The tonics come in five functional varieties -- BLOOM, GLOW, HARMONY, SHINE and THRIVE -- and are available in 5-pack boxes online for $9.95.

PWR LFT PWR LFT Vita Coco parent company All Market Inc. debuted new protein-infused water brand PWR LIFT in four flavors: Lemon Lime, Orange Mango, Berry Strawberry and Blueberry Pomegranate. The zero sugar flavored waters contain 10 grams of whey protein, electrolytes and B-vitamins. PWR LIFT is available online in a 12-pack of 16.9 oz. bottles for $23.99.

SToK SToK SToK Cold Brew, a maker of multi-serve coffees owned by Danone North America, is gearing up for fall with the relaunch of its Pumpkin Cold Brew SKU. Available for $4.99 per 48 oz. bottle, the brand is promoting the product with a giveaway promotion featuring comical decorative signs bearing slogans like “I Hate That I Love Pumpkin Spice” and “Cold Heart. Cold Brew.”

MTN DEW MTN DEW How’s that old commercial go? “You got Cheetos in my Dew! You got Dew in my Cheetos!” or something like that. PepsiCo is combining the best of both worlds with MTN DEW Flamin’ Hot, a new soda that blends the citrus flavor of classic MTN DEW with the “spicy goodness” of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos snacks. The new flavor is exclusively available online at the brand’s ecommerce website, The DEW Store.

Nixie Sparkling Water Nixie Sparkling Water Organic sparkling water maker Nixie introduced its first new SKU since the brand debuted last year. Strawberry Hibiscus is the eight flavor to join Nixie’s lineup and contains zero calories and no added sugar. Nixie’s Strawberry Hibiscus Sparkling Water is available at select retailers nationwide for $6.09 per 24-pack of 12 oz. cans.

Laird Superfood Laird Superfood Plant-based superfood brand Laird has relaunched its Pumpkin Spice Superfood creamer for the upcoming fall season. The powdered creamer is made with real pumpkin and organic spices and contains 40 calories and 2 grams of sugar per serving. The limited release product is available online and at select retailers for $10.95 per 12 oz. bag.

Green Monké Green Monké Cannabis-infused sparkling soda maker Green Monké debuted with three flavors this month: Tropical Citrus, Orange Passionfruit and Mango Guava. The low dose drinks contain 3 mg THC, 6 mg CBD and 5 grams of sugar. Green Monké sodas are available DTC in Los Angeles and at select California dispensaries for $5 per 12 oz. can.

GT's Living Foods GT's Living Foods Kombucha maker GT’s Living Foods introduced two new flavors to its portfolio this month: California Citrus and Lemon Berry. California Citrus is made with kumquat, ginger and vanilla and both new flavors contain 60 calories and 16 grams of sugar per serving. The new flavors are available in 6-packs of 16 oz. bottles for $19.75.

Tomo Tomo Hangover recovery drink Tomo made its second brand debut after a reformation and branding update. The powdered supplement comes in single-serve pouches and contains 5 calories and no added sugar. The brand originally debuted in 2016 and is currently fundraising to support its relaunch on Indiegogo.

MAD TASTY MAD TASTY To celebrate the brand’s nationwide partnership with Sprouts Farmers Markets, hemp-infused sparkling water brand MAD TASTY has introduced a new flavor exclusively available in the store: Yuzu Citrus, featuring a mashup of grapefruit, lemon and mandarin flavors for a “tart, yet delicate essence.” The brand is now available in six states including Florida, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, New Jersey, and Virginia.

MANTRA Labs MANTRA Labs Austin-based nutrition company Mantra Labs unveiled new packaging to highlight the brand’s support for mental and physical fitness. The new packaging features brighter colors, concentric circles and written mantras on its three drink mixes -- RISE, GO and REST. The mixes are now packaged in 30-serving recyclable tubs.

Cold Brewtus x George Howell Coffee Cold Brewtus x George Howell Coffee Vermont-based cold brew coffee company Cold Brewtus teamed up with George Howell Coffee to launch the co-branded, George Howell Reserve brew. The new canned cold brew is available in select markets in 12 oz. cans for a suggested price of $4.99.

Beak & Skiff Beak & Skiff Beak & Skiff Apple Farms introduced a new Mango Lime flavor to its line of CBD-infused sparkling waters this month. The seltzers are made with full spectrum hemp grown at Beak & Skiff’s apple orchard and contain 20 mg of CBD, no calories and no sugar. Beak & Skiffs CBD seltzers are available in 12-packs of 12 oz. cans for $39.95 online and at select retailers in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and North Carolina.

Clear Theory Clear Theory Clear Theory made its brand debut this month with four flavors of its hydration and immune support concentrates: Orange Vanilla, Watermelon Berry, Fruit Punch and Blue Raspberry. The water enhancer contains dextrose, stevia leaf extract and no artificial sweeteners. Clear Theory concentrates are available online in single-flavor and variety 4-packs of 1.62 oz. bottles for $19.99.

SPIRITY Cocktails SPIRITY Cocktails Non-alcoholic cocktail maker SPIRITY added Apricot Sour to its Mindful line of “Spirits Distilled from Tea'' which includes margarita, negroni and mule varieties. The Mindful Apricot Sour has 40 calories in each 8.5 oz. can and is available on Amazon in 4-packs for $14.99.

LALA LALA Dallas-based fresh dairy brand LALA has turned to Latin culture for inspiration for its latest product release: a line of dessert yogurt smoothies under the “Postres Auténticos” banner. The smoothies come in three flavors — Fresas con Crema (strawberries and cream), Tres Leches Cake and Arroz con Leche (rice pudding)— each made with real whole milk for a creamy taste and packing contains 5 grams of protein in each 6.7-ounce bottle.

Kill Cliff Kill Cliff Atlanta-based beverage brand Kill Cliff partnered with UFC fighter Israel Adesanya to launch its latest flavor to its IGNITE line: Tekilla Kiwi. The new flavor contains 150 mg of caffeine from green tea, 20 calories, no sugar, B-vitamins and electrolytes in each 12 oz. can. Ignite Tekilla Kiwi is available nationwide in 12-packs for $26.09.

G Fuel G Fuel E-sport energy drink maker G Fuel teamed up with Sony to launch two new flavors -- Black Ooze and Red Ooze -- inspired by the sequel film Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Black Ooze is Black Cherry flavored while Red Ooze has a Sour Black Cherry flavor. Both new limited-edition releases contain 15 calories, 140 mg of caffeine per serving and are available on G Fuel’s website in 40-serving tubs.

The Alkaline Water Company The Alkaline Water Company NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal has partnered with The Alkaline Water Company to launch the Shaq Paq -- a 2 Liter bottle 6-pack of the company’s Alkaline88 branded with Shaq imagery. Shaq is also a brand ambassador, equity partner and advisor to The Alkaline Water Company. The water has a pH of 8.8 and contains purified water and pink himalayan rock salt.

Clover Sonoma Clover Sonoma Dairy producer Clover Sonoma has debuted a new “colorful dairy” kids yogurt smoothie brand, Clover the Rainbow. Available in Strawberry Carrot, Blueberry Beet and Strawberry Banana Butternut, each 6 oz. bottle is made with real fruits and vegetables and contains no artificial flavors or sweeteners. The organic brand aims to help parents get more nutrition into their children’s diets.

The Bitter Housewife The Bitter Housewife Bitters and Soda maker The Bitter Housewife introduced a new Grapefruit flavor to its flagship line. The new flavor is made with real grapefruit and ginger and contains no alcohol, sugar or calories. Grapefruit Bitters & Soda is available in a 12-pack of 335 mL cans for $36.

Super Coffee Super Coffee In stores now (and launching online on September 14), Super Coffee has brought back seasonal favorite flavor Maple Pumpkin across both its core RTD line ($33.99 per 12-pack), plus creamers ($19.99 per 3-pack) and K-Cups ($9.99 per 10-count box). The flavor will be sold in over 8,000 stores nationwide through December 2021.

Jot Jot Coffee company Jot launched its Dark variety this month made with a blend of fair trade, organic certified beans from Colombia and the Island of Sumatra. The liquid coffee concentrate can be used to make cold brew, lattes or a hot cup of coffee and is available in 6.8 oz., 14-serving bottles.

Lift Lift Cannabis-infused seltzer brand Lift made its debut this month with a line of microdose seltzers that contain 20 calories, 2 mg THC and 6 mg CBD and come in three flavors: Blackberry, Grapefruit and Pineapple. Lift seltzers are available in 4-packs of 12 oz. cans at Torrey Holistics in San Diego.

Rowdy Energy Rowdy Energy Better-for-you energy drink brand Rowdy Energy announced two new flavors this month: Blue Raspberry and Grape. Blue Raspberry is keto-friendly, containing just 5 calories and zero grams of sugar, while Grape contains reduced sugar and 80 calories. Each 16 oz. can contains 160 mg of caffeine sourced from green tea and L-Theanine. The drinks are available for $29.95 per 12-pack online.

Taika Taika California-based “stealth health” brand Taika introduced a canned functional matcha latte made with macadamia nut milk. Taika’s Matcha Latte has no added sugar and contains adaptogens such as L-Theanine, Ashwagandha, Lion’s Mane, Cordyceps Militaris, and Reishi in addition to 60 mg of caffeine per 8.4 oz. can. The latte is available online in a 12-pack for $59.00.

Harmless Harvest Harmless Harvest Harmless Harvest added a new Pink Lady Apple flavor to its flagship coconut water line in addition to expanding its coconut smoothie offerings with two new flavors: Chocolate and Mango. The Pink Lady Apple flavor contains 90 calories and 22 grams of sugar in each 12 oz. bottle. The new smoothie flavors are made with coconut meat and contain 120 calories and 15 grams of sugar. All three new beverages are available at Whole Foods nationwide for $3.99.

Brew Dr. Brew Dr. Available through the Fall, Brew Dr.’s latest seasonal kombucha release is Crisp Apple, which incorporates the flavors of Gala, Honeycrisp, Fuji and Red Delicious apples with soft notes of honey and green tea to create a unique brew that is both sweet and tart. The product’s artwork was created by artist Marisol Ortega, a first-generation Mexican-American designer, illustrator, and letterer best known for her vibrant flora and fauna illustrations. The suggested retail price is $2.99 per bottle.

bubly bubly Sparkling water brand bubly introduced two new limited edition flavors this month: coconut pineapple and passionfruit. The new zero calorie flavors are available at Target, Walmart, Instacart in 12-packs of 12 oz. cans for $3.69.

Dr Pepper Dr Pepper Dr Pepper debuted a new limited edition FANtastic Chocolate flavored soda this month containing 41 mg of caffeine, 150 calories and 39 grams of sugar in each 12 oz. can. The limited release will not be on the shelves at retailers, instead it marks the debut of the “Pepper Perks” program where consumers can scan a proof of purchase QR code for any Dr Pepper item to receive the new flavor while supplies last.

Blume Blume Organic superfood brand blume debuted plant-based adaptogenic concentrate Bettermilk made from a blend of almonds, cashews, coconut, rolled oats, reishi powder, cordyceps powder, chaga powder, lion's mane powder. Bettermilk contains 10,000 mg of adaptogens and comes in a 20-serving per jar that is available online for $25.