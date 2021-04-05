GIVN Water Enters Specialty Retail with Whole Foods Market

GIVN Water, a socially conscious premium spring water that provides one day of clean water to people in need for every bottle sold, is proud to announce that it is now available in Whole Foods Market South Region stores. This marks GIVN’s expansion into the specialty grocery channel after a focus on fast casual, coffee chains, and specialty QSR such as Bareburger, Caribou Coffee, Philz Coffee, and Clean Juice. GIVN Water, which is naturally alkaline and brimming with electrolytes, will be available for Whole Foods Market customers in seven states including Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Mississippi, Alabama and Northern Florida.

GIVN strives to make doing good easy and believes that everyday heroes stand up for basic human rights, such as access to clean water. The brand attracts social justice minded celebrities and activists like county stars Michael Ray, Tyler Rich, and Cassadee Pope who have been ongoing GIVN Water supporters. Recently, sustainable lifestyle influencer Carissa Burton announced GIVN Water’s availability in Whole Foods Market stores via a digital ad campaign across Facebook and Instagram.

“We are excited to be working with Whole Foods Market. Whole Foods Market strives to bring product options consumers can feel good about and that is what GIVN does. We are excited to welcome their team and caring customers to the GIVN clean water movement,” said Liz Skalla, co-founder of GIVN.

GIVN Water is a premium North American spring water that is Seriously Good. It is sourced regionally, packaged responsibly with recycled materials such as RPET and Aluminum, and every bottle provides one day of clean water for a person in need. GIVN Water consumers can quench their thirst for more while enjoying some seriously good water.

About GIVN

GIVN® Goods, maker of GIVN® Water, is a Certified B-Corporation® dedicated to helping the everyday consumer be their best selves: physically, mentally, and spiritually. GIVN® has been recognized year over year as a Best for the World Honoree. To date, GIVN retailers and consumers have provided almost 5 million days of clean water to people in need around the world. GIVN Water bottles are made with recycled materials and is available on Amazon.com and in over 4,000 retail locations across the United States. In 2019 GIVN water committed to converting all bottles to be made from reused materials, including recycled plastic and aluminum. Visit http://www.givnwater.com for more information. GIVN® is a registered trademark of GIVN Goods, Inc. B-Corporation® is a registered trademark of B Lab.

For More Information:

https://www.prweb.com/releases/givn_water_enters_specialty_retail_with_whole_foods_market/prweb17835735.htm