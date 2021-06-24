GT’s Living Foods Launches Synergy Scholarship For LGBTQ+ Youth And Allies

The Founder & CEO of GT’s Living Foods, GT Dave, announced the Synergy Scholarship on behalf of new, non-profit entity, The GT Dave Foundation. The Synergy Scholarship fund is a $250,000 commitment awarded to LGBTQ+ youth pursuing entrepreneurial careers. The announcement of the Synergy Scholarship comes as part of a larger summer 2021 initiative, CommUNITY, celebrating three key pillars: uplifting diverse peoples, preservation of the planet, and accessibility to nutritious foods.

As a pioneer in the health & wellness movement and the creator of an iconic brand that has earned him the moniker, “Kombucha King,” GT began his entrepreneurial journey at the age of 15 years old. Struggling with the woes of starting a business, GT was also growing up as a gay man and exploring his identity. Through strength and perseverance, he channeled his creativity and unique point of view into the company that today holds leading rank as the #1 kombucha brand in the world.

“For many LGBTQ+ youth, there’s a quiet, internal battle that happens; a voice from within that can at times carry guilt and shame… I say not anymore. I want to be the megaphone that drowns-out that voice and affirms that you are loved, you are special, and your ideas matter,’” says GT. “I believe young people are the driving force of change, especially those in the LGBTQ+ community. As a gay entrepreneur who is still learning and growing in the business world, I can confidently say there’s no set path to follow, so pave your own. With the Synergy Scholarship, I am dedicated to empowering LGBTQ+ youth and helping to mobilize their entrepreneurial dreams.”

The Synergy Scholarship will be open to high school seniors who will graduate during the 2021-2022 academic year and who are part of the LGBTQ+ community. The scholarship will be awarded each year for five years, divided into differing amounts to deserving young people, totaling $250,000 by 2027. These individuals will have a passion and desire to improve their communities and the worldthrough business and entrepreneurialism. Applicants must also demonstrate financial need and plan to pursue a degree at an accredited US post-secondary institution. In addition to the monetary contribution, GT will mentor the winners offering business guidance and advice during their awarded year.

The Synergy Scholarship will launch in October 2021.

For More Information:

https://gtslivingfoods.com/