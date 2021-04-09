Holle Toddler Milk Debuts in the United States Exclusively at Whole Foods Market

NEW YORK — Holle, one of the leading global manufacturers of the highest quality and holistic nutrition for babies and children announced today its nationwide retail expansion to Whole Foods Market stores in the U.S. Holle products only use the finest ingredients from biodynamic and sustainable farms, allowing children to grow up with nature’s best.

“We’ve recognized the Holle phenomenon and consumer demand in the United States for many years. As innovators and an industry leader in bringing top of the line products to parents for raising kids, we made it our mission to bring Holle stateside,” said Ron Blitzer, CEO of JSG Organics, exclusive importer of Holle brands into the United States. “We’re passionate about these products and are thrilled to welcome this iconic brand to the states, expanding the Holle footprint and giving families access the highest quality essentials.”

The Holle Cow and Goat Toddler Milk Drinks support growing children with a complete nutrient profile that is easily digestible. The Holle Toddler Milk Drinks are non-GMO, pesticide free and contain no added sugar, hormones or corn syrup. With DHA and a full range of micronutrients including calcium, iron, Vitamins A, C, and D, Holle Toddler Milk Drinks are one way to make sure your child gets the vitamins and minerals they need to support rapid growth and development.

“We are honored to be the first grocer in the U.S. to introduce our customers to Holle Cow and Goat Toddler Milk Drinks,” said Caleb Hulsey, Category Manager at Whole Foods Market. “At Whole Foods Market, we are always looking for high-quality products and are excited to expand our baby and toddler category with Holle’s Toddler Milk Drinks.”

The Holle Cow and Goat Toddler Milk Drinks are available now at Whole Foods Market, Amazon and HolleUSA.com. Holle Organic Purée Pouches and A2 Powder Milk will be available in May on Amazon.

About Holle

For more than 85 years, Holle has stood for organic baby food of the highest quality. As the first Demeter manufacturer for baby food, the company dedicates itself to balanced nutrition for babies and toddlers with a comprehensive range of products: toddler milk drinks, cereals and snacks as well as fruit and vegetable pouches. Holle products are sold in over 50 countries worldwide. The company, founded in Switzerland, is the market leader in the specialist German organic segment and, since 2017, has been continually growing its sales network in the food retail trade and drugstore market. Holle retains the company locations in Riehen (Switzerland) and in Grünsfeld (Germany).

About JSG Organics

JSG Organics imports and distributes natural food products in the United States. Our team is managed by an experienced team of triple bottom line entrepreneurs – people, profits, planet. We are the exclusive U.S. distributors of Holle, one of the leading global manufacturers of the highest quality and holistic nutrition for babies and children. JSG Organics is a pending B Corp company.

For More Information:

https://holleusa.com/