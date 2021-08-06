Icelandic Glacial and The Rolling Stones Team Up For Upcoming “No Filter” U.S. Tour

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Icelandic Glacial announced that it will continue its partnership with The Rolling Stones to help decrease the carbon footprint of the band’s upcoming “No Filter” U.S. Tour, kicking off in St. Louis on Sept 26. The naturally alkaline and sustainably sourced natural spring water will provide glass water bottles and recycling bins for the band and crew throughout their 2021 tour to help reduce its impact on the environment.

“We are thrilled to be working with The Rolling Stones for the fourth year in a row to help lower the carbon footprint of their tour,” said Jón Ólafsson, chairman and co-founder of Icelandic Glacial. “As the world’s first carbon-neutral certified bottled water certified for product and operation, sustainability is a part of who we are.”

“We are looking forward to partnering with Icelandic Glacial once again for the ‘No Filter’ U.S. Tour and greatly appreciate their important work to protect the environment.” – The Rolling Stones

Icelandic Glacial is the super-premium natural spring water, bottled at the source from Iceland’s legendary Ölfus Spring, which was formed more than 5,000 years ago and is shielded from pollution by an impenetrable barrier of lava rock. The spring produces water so pure that nothing is added or taken away. As a result, Icelandic Glacial possesses exceptional balance featuring a naturally low mineral content and a naturally alkaline pH of 8.4. Icelandic Glacial is further distinguished as the world’s first certified carbon neutral natural spring bottled water for product and operation. Icelandic Glacial uses 100% natural green energy to fuel its production delivering a premium bottled water to discerning consumers around the world while maintaining a “net zero” carbon footprint.

https://icelandicglacial.com