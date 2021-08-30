INTENT Brands Become An Official Drink Of USA Racquetball And Official Partner Of The US Adult National Team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Racquetball is pleased to announce their new partnership with INTENT Circadian Beverages as “An Official Drink of USA Racquetball.” In addition, as a health beverage, it is key in this partnership that INTENT will focus its efforts on the U.S. Adult National Team, becoming “An Official Partner of the U.S. Adult Team.”

“We are excited to partner with INTENT,” said USAR Executive Director Mike Wedel. “It is great to find a partner so passionate about athletes and their success. Team USA will benefit throughout the year via this partnership that will provide additional choices of resources to succeed on the court. We look forward to a long partnership with INTENT.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Team USA and USA Racquetball as they continue to grow the sport of racquetball in the United States,” said Dr. Amy Czyz, CEO of Intent Brands. “Our partnership will help racquetball athletes and enthusiasts optimize their health and daily routine, morning, noon, and night with INTENT, and help us create products designed for athletes to activate and achieve their greatest potential.”

Leading the introductions between Intent Brands and USA Racquetball, U.S. Team member, professional athlete, and national, world, and Pan American Games champion Rhonda Rajsich is a frequent consumer and major supporter of the INTENT trio. “As a professional athlete who also competes on Team USA, I can’t say enough about how these beverages have helped me on and off the court,” said Rhonda, a 15x USA Racquetball National Champion. “Traveling as much as I do for competitions, clinics, appearances, etc., I am in so many time zones that it’s often impossible for my body to recalibrate effectively. INTENT helps my body dial in my natural circadian rhythm and allows me to get higher quality sleep as well as better functionality while I am awake, no matter what time zone I am in.”

About Intent Brands & INTENT

Based in the United States, Intent Brands is the manufacturer of INTENT, a trio of refreshing, USDA Certified Organic, 100% natural, non-carbonated beverages that keep you in sync with your natural rhythm of your day: Morning, Noon, and Night. Refreshingly clean and smooth, INTENT drinks provide energy, clarity, focus, endurance, relaxation, rest, and restoration, using only adaptogens and botanicals along with an immunity booster, organic honey, so you can be the best you can be. INTENT is distributed nationwide in the United States at haveintent.com and sold in select retail locations.

Athletes care about high quality food and drink fuel that is clean and safe. INTENT is an easy choice to help boost their training and match performance. In addition to the U.S. Adult Team partnership, INTENT is offering all USA Racquetball members special online pricing with an unlimited 25% discount.

For More Information:

https://www.teamusa.org