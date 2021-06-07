IVUSION BevCo. Announces New Website Launch

Los Angeles, CA. – IVUSION Beverage Company is very thrilled to announce a whole new website launch with the best online shopping experience.

IVUSION BevCo. has expanded very quickly across the nation in a short period of time. It has gained a tremendous amount of popularity amongst professional athletes, rappers, fitness fanatics, college students, partygoers, health-conscious consumers, and those who want a healthy hydration beverage. IVUSION is still on its mission to continue to revolutionize the beverage industry by applying the concept of IV therapy into a can. IVUSION is jam-packed with the perfect balance of B-Vitamins, Electrolytes, Vitamins A & C, Zinc, Minerals, 5-HTP, L-Tyrosine, Organic Ginger, Organic Turmeric, Milk Thistle, Prickly Pear, and more.

Victor Meza, one of IVUSION’s co-founders’ states that their re-designed website is not only modern and sleek, but also user friendly. Victor states “Our redesigned website aligns with our vision of making healthy beverages accessible for all”.

IVUSION Beverage Company’s new website contains a modern design with several helpful tools, such as product information, information on joining IVUSION’s wholesale community, and even a section to apply for their ambassador program. To make shopping experience more convenient, IVUSION now offers multiple methods of payment on their product page.

According to IVUSION’s founder Victor Meza, IVUSION has several exciting projects in the works, such as new products and athletic apparel. IVUSION can be purchased on ivusionbevco.com, social media platforms, Nutrishops, Exxon Mobil, Amazon, eBay, and several other selected retailers and fitness centers.

For More Information:

https://ivusionbevco.com/