KeHE Announces New Distribution Partnership With Erewhon

Naperville, IL — KeHE Distributor announced that Erewhon has signed a distribution agreement with the company to enable and support the retailer’s ambitious growth and expansion plans.

The Los Angeles-based organic grocer and café, Erewhon, has pioneered the organic food movement and grown to six current locations with several more planned openings. The driving momentum resides in the success of the grocer’s commitment to quality and customer service, unique in-store café, and first-to-market offerings for food, beverage, and nutrition entrepreneurs.

“As a fellow B Corporation, we are proud to partner with a retailer that aligns on the same culture and values as KeHE,” said Michelle DuFresne, Vice President of Sales at KeHE. “Erewhon is an exceptional merchant with extremely high standards and we are thrilled to help support their growth plans as their primary supply chain partner.”

KeHE is one of the largest certified B Corporations in the nation with a distribution network focused on natural & organic, specialty, and fresh products. KeHE serves over 30,000 retail outlets from a network of over 16 distribution centers across North America.

“Erewhon is excited to be partnering with a distribution company that can support our growth plans with the most experienced people in the industry,” said CEO of Erewhon, Tony Antoci. “We look forward to expanding with the help of KeHE’s supply chain expertise. This partnership will bolster our expansion plans and is an excellent cultural fit for Erewhon.”

Erewhon believes that nutrition is the key to a radiant lifestyle. Their goal is to provide extraordinary products and nutrient-rich foods to the communities they serve. The newly certified B Corp company meets the highest standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

Learn more about KeHE's dedication to serving its retail partners and how the distributor drives goodness in North America

About KeHE

KeHE Distributors, LLC (KeHE) is the largest, pure-play distributor of natural & organic, specialty, and fresh products to more than 30,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty products retailers throughout North America. With over 5,500 employee-owners, KeHE, a Certified B Corporation, drives its mission of serving to make lives better and bringing the next level of goodness, crazy GOOD™, throughout all aspects of its operation. For more about KeHE, visit KeHE.com or check out our social media channels: LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook,& Twitter.

About Erewhon

Erewhon is an independent, family-owned market with six current locations across Los Angeles including Calabasas, Fairfax/West Hollywood, Pacific Palisades, Santa Monica, Silver Lake, and Venice, and three currently planned future locations in Beverly Hills, Culver City, and Studio City. Since 1968, Erewhon has been committed to providing healthy, pure, and nutrient-rich foods and products to the communities it serves. Erewhon maintains this commitment by adhering to stringent ingredient standards, supporting local farmers and brands, and caring for its employees, partners, and communities. Recognized for its uncompromising quality standards and customer service, Erewhon provides an experience unlike any other for its loyal and passionate shoppers. For more information, visit erewhonmarket.com.

