La Colombe & Steeped Coffee Partner for Single-Serve Coffee Product Launch

Steeped Coffee, a Certified B Corp, announced today the addition of La Colombe Coffee Roasters to its lineup of top brands available in its revolutionary single-serve Steeped Brewing Method. La Colombe, a pioneer of third wave and fourth-wave coffee, now offers its signature cafe blends in fully compostable Steeped Packs. The proprietary brewing method is changing the way people view single-serve coffee, delivering all the benefits with none of the barriers. The partnership brings quality touch-free coffee and a sought-after green business solution to hotels, offices, wholesale purchasers, and other consumers nationwide.

Steeped Coffee, quickly becoming the new standard in single-serve coffee, is the only fully compostable brewing method that doesn’t require a machine, grinder, or specialty equipment to prepare premium coffee. Brewed similar to tea, Steeped delivers a simple cup of barista-approved coffee in minutes. Each pack contains craft-roasted, freshly ground pre-portioned coffee that is triple nitro-sealed to guarantee the perfect cup every time.

“La Colombe is proud to partner with Steeped Coffee, an innovative company leading the industry in offering guilt-free packaging for single-serve consumers,” said Nico O’Connell, Vice President Sales and Wholesale, La Colombe Coffee Roasters. “I remember my first cup of Steeped Coffee that I brought with me on a business trip. In comparison to in-room coffee, my Steeped experience was a game-changer — smooth and perfectly well-balanced. The possibilities are endless.”

The La Colombe partnership is a notable addition to Steeped’s line of premium coffee brands. La Colombe’s Steeped Packs debut with Monaco Medium Roast, Corsica Dark Roast, and Monte Carlo Decaffeinated coffees. Steeped Coffee has established over 200 licensed partnerships with specialty coffee roasters across the country, bringing the award-winning Steeped Brewing Method to coffee lovers nationwide. Steeped Packs are available for purchase online, at premium grocery stores, or through hospitality, office, and other wholesale providers.

“Steeped doesn’t take its barista-approved standards lightly and we’ve worked closely with La Colombe to validate every aspect of the Steeped Method from freshness, quality, extraction, shelf life, and most importantly, consistent taste to bring the most authentic La Colombe experience directly to single-serve consumers,” said Josh Wilbur, Founder and CEO, Steeped Coffee.

About Steeped Coffee

Steeped, Inc. based in Santa Cruz, California, is a Certified B Corp and Benefit Corporation focused on every detail from farm-to-cup and beyond, to bring people the most convenient, quality, ethically sourced, and sustainably packaged products available. Steeped is the new standard in coffee helping to make quality coffee more accessible through its proprietary technology and Steeped Brewing Method that is licensed to over 200 of the top specialty roasters around the globe. Steeped delivers 100% freshly roasted, precision ground, and nitro-sealed specialty coffee pre-portioned within Steeped Full Immersion Filters. Steeped Coffee is the simplest way to make a perfect cup of coffee by just adding water, with no machine needed. Welcome to Coffee Simplified.

Steeped Coffee is available through KeHE, as well as on Amazon with Prime Free Delivery, at premium supermarkets, luxury hotels, and offices with craft coffee and at-home services.

