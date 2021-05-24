Laird Superfood Expands Product Line For An Enhanced Evening Ritual

SISTERS, OR – Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSE American: LSF), recently launched its all new Renew Rest & Recover product promoting a good night’s sleep, naturally. Closely following the recent launch of the Daily Ritual customizable subscription bundles, Laird Superfood continues to create products that fit perfectly into the new product bundling program and are able to fuel customers’ daily routine from sunrise to sunset. Renew Rest & Recover optimizes customers’ nighttime routine and eases users into a relaxed and restful night of sleep.

While many sleep aids may contain harsh ingredients that have many negative side effects such as headache, daytime drowsiness, and upset stomach, Renew Rest & Recover is a supplement made with carefully chosen natural ingredients to promote rest, relaxation, and a good night of sleep. The plant-based relaxation blend is a tranquil mix of tart cherry, acerola cherry, chamomile, hops, baobab, reishi mushroom extract and magnesium from Aquamin – perfectly blended to help prepare users’ bodies for a restorative night’s sleep.*

“We all know how essential sleep is to feeling recharged and refreshed, but so many of us still struggle with unplugging,” said Laird Hamilton, co-founder of Laird Superfood. “Our delicious Renew Rest & Recover blend is the perfect addition to reset your evening ritual and ease users into the rest their body needs and added recovery while they sleep using Acerola Cherry, Chamomile and many more relaxing ingredients.”*

In addition to the launch of Renew Rest & Recover, Laird Superfood is launching additional items this month including an all new addition to the brand’s Activate line and the first immune support formula, Activate Immune Support. The product is a blend of plant-based, whole-food derived ingredients thoughtfully chosen to support the body’s immune system.* Activate Immune Support features a blend of power-packed ingredients like echinacea and ginger powder, with standout ingredients including elderberry, 1,000 mg of Vitamin C from acerola cherry, and reishi mushroom.

“So many lifestyle factors play a major role in our quality of life and quality of health,” said Sandy Egge, Senior Director of Innovation. “Good sleep and supportive nutrition are two such factors that help to restore the body, boost immunity, and help optimize overall health. The best part is that we can help support sleep and immune health with nature-derived ingredients backed by science.”

Renew Rest & Recover is priced at $19.95. Activate Immune Support is $19.95. To purchase these products and for more information, visit lairdsuperfood.com.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc. creates award-winning, plant-based superfood products that are both delicious and functional. Known for its highly popular coffee creamers, hydration products, supplements, roasted and instant coffees, teas, hot chocolate, and harvest snacks, the Company’s products are designed to enhance your daily ritual and keep consumers fueled naturally throughout the day. The Company was co-founded in 2015 by the world’s most prolific big-wave surfer, Laird Hamilton. Laird Superfood’s offerings are environmentally conscientious, responsibly tested, and made with real ingredients. Shop all products online at lairdsuperfood.com and join the Laird Superfood community on social media for the latest news and daily doses of inspiration.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

https://lairdsuperfood.com/products/renew-rest-and-recover