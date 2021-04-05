Lifeway Foods, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Results

MORTON GROVE, Ill. — Lifeway Foods, Inc., the leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products to support the microbiome, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

“I am very pleased to report another exciting and strong year of growth here at Lifeway, particularly in light of this difficult year defined by the COVID-19 pandemic,” commented Julie Smolyansky, CEO and President of Lifeway. “Of note, our net sales grew 8.9% to $102.0 million compared to 2019, and our net income increased from $0.5 million in 2019 to $3.2 million in 2020. The food retail environment has been majorly reshaped this year, and our decision to focus on digital engagement has paid dividends in continuing to attract more and more consumers to our multi-serve, immune supporting products. I am very encouraged by the ongoing market trends towards healthy products like Lifeway’s, and I believe this momentum will carry on far past just 2021. Our current retail partnerships are seeing gains, illustrated by our strong results, as we continue to enhance category growth, and we plan on both expanding the current and identifying new profitable relationships in the year ahead. Finally, this year we will continue to invest in customer acquisition strategies because we want more and more people to hear the Lifeway story. We are looking forward to an outstanding 2021.”

Full Year 2020 Results

Net sales were $102.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $8.4 million or 8.9% versus prior year. The net sales increase was primarily driven by higher volumes of our branded drinkable kefir, partially offset by lower cream revenues associated with a decline in the market price of butter fat.

Gross profit as a percentage of net sales increased to 26.4% for the year ended December 31, 2020 from 23.6% during the same period in 2019. The increase versus the prior year was primarily due to the impact of favorable milk pricing, and to a lesser extent favorable freight costs.

Selling expenses decreased $0.9 million, or 7.8%, to $10.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 from $11.1 million in 2019. Selling expenses as a percentage of net sales were 10.0% in 2020 compared to 11.8% in 2019.

General and administrative expenses decreased $1.2 million, or 9.1%, to $11.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 from $12.8 million during the same period in 2019. The decrease is primarily a result of lower compensation expense due to organizational changes made in 2019 and lower incentive compensation, partially offset by increased professional fee expense.

Income tax expense was $1.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $0.8 million during the same period in 2019. Our effective income tax rate (ETR) for the year ended December 31, 2020 was 33.1% compared to an ETR of 63.3% in the same period last year.

The Company reported net income of $3.2 million or $0.21 per basic and diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to a net income of $0.5 million or $0.03 per basic and diluted common share in 2019.

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes’ Best Small Companies, is America’s leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces frozen kefir, specialty cheeses, and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway’s tart and tangy fermented dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland and the United Kingdom, with limited distribution in additional countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release (and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release) contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, future operating and financial performance, product development, market position, business strategy and objectives. These statements use words, and variations of words, such as “continue,” “build,” “future,” “increase,” “drive,” “believe,” “look,” “ahead,” “confident,” “deliver,” “outlook,” “expect,” and “predict.” Other examples of forward looking statements may include, but are not limited to, (i) statements of Company plans and objectives, including the introduction of new products, or estimates or predictions of actions by customers or suppliers, (ii) statements of future economic performance, and (III) statements of assumptions underlying other statements and statements about Lifeway or its business. You are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events and thus are inherently subject to uncertainty. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from Lifeway’s expectations and projections. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include: price competition; the decisions of customers or consumers; the actions of competitors; changes in the pricing of commodities; the effects of government regulation; possible delays in the introduction of new products; and customer acceptance of products and services. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors can be found in Lifeway’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. Copies of these filings are available online at https://www.sec.gov, http://lifewaykefir.com/investor-relations/, or on request from Lifeway. Information in this release is as of the dates and time periods indicated herein, and Lifeway does not undertake to update any of the information contained in these materials, except as required by law. Accordingly, YOU SHOULD NOT RELY ON THE ACCURACY OF ANY OF THE STATEMENTS OR OTHER INFORMATION CONTAINED IN ANY ARCHIVED PRESS RELEASE.

For More Information:

https://lifewaykefir.com