MapleMama Rebrands as Samara With New Lower Sugar Formula

WENDELL, Mass. – MapleMama is changing its brand name to Samara while cutting the sugar content in half across its popular line of organic sparkling fruit drinks to address contemporary consumer preferences.

“Healthier Hydration is no longer a trend. It’s mainstream,” said Jeff Weston, CEO. “These changes are bold and deliberate, setting us up for near- and long-term expansion.”

Samara is a line of certified organic, Non-GMO, sparkling fruit blends infused with maple’s natural nutrients. With 54 antioxidants and 7 vitamins and minerals, and now only 9 grams of sugar and 40 calories, Samara serves up the great taste consumers crave with the all-natural, healthful ingredients they demand.

Samara comes in four refreshing flavors, including Raspberry Lime, Ginger Lemon, Blueberry Pomegranate, and Strawberry Kiwi – all lightly sparkling with just a touch of sweetness.

“The original name “MapleMama” was confusing. Consumers expected it to taste like maple. But of course, it doesn’t,” said CMO, Kristin Anton. “Samara” is the botanical term for the maple seed which is where the brand gets its unique start.”

Samara is available in single serve 11.5 ounce slim cans and 12 packs. It can be found in numerous Northeast retailers, including Shaws, Dave’s Markets, Kings, and select Whole Foods and Hannafords locations.

MapleMamaBeverages LLC has been recognized as a leading B-Corp for its work in sustainable, organic harvesting and environmentally sound best practices.

For More Information:

https://maplemamabeverages.com