Monin Launches New Veggie Purée Line With Strawberry Rhubarb

Monin, an award-winning premium flavoring company with more than 100 years of experience, introduces a new fruit and vegetable purée, Strawberry Rhubarb.

Monin Strawberry Rhubarb Purée is a unique blend of tart and sweet that is reminiscent of a delicious strawberry rhubarb pie. Rhubarb is rich in antioxidants and Monin’s Strawberry Rhubarb Purée is a sensational flavor to use in a variety of beverage and culinary recipes all year long, especially during the spring and summer seasons.

“While rhubarb is perennial, it’s not readily available in grocery stores year-round which made this vegetable the perfect addition to our purée line,” says Bill Lombardo, CEO of Monin Americas. “Also, pairing rhubarb with strawberry makes for a unique and much more approachable vegetable option for operators.”

Customers are searching for the added fruits and vegetables in their food and beverage offerings. According to the State of Flavor in America Report, nearly three-quarters (72%) of Americans say they plan to eat healthier in 2021 and nearly half (47%) will incorporate more plant-based foods in their diets according to DoorDash.

“Strawberry Rhubarb is a unique yet recognizable flavor with nostalgic elements that will draw customers to this offering,” says Stasha Johnston, senior vice president of marketing. “Our veggie purées are a convenient, functional and simplified way for our customers to incorporate vegetables in a variety of applications from margaritas and lemonades to vinaigrettes and more.”

Monin’s Veggie Purées are clean label, meaning they are made with the highest-quality natural ingredients that are free from any artificial flavors, colors, preservatives and sweeteners. Monin is proud to produce the widest selection of clean label flavors on the market, currently offering over 170 options across its 13 product lines for the ultimate range of clean label flavoring solutions.

Monin stands by its “Commitment to Clean” and promises to deliver the best-tasting products made with the highest-quality ingredients free from anything artificial without compromising taste and quality.

