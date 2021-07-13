Mossy Oak Wellness FUEL Launches At Retail

Aurora, Ohio – Mossy Oak Wellness is proud to announce the launch of its FUEL line of functional ready-to-mix beverages at retail this July, 2021. Launched direct-to-consumer in early February of this year, Mossy Oak Wellness was founded by OH-based OutdooRx, Inc. via a licensing and marketing partnership with MS-based Mossy Oak. Mossy Oak Wellness FUEL will be available for distribution through independent dealers and buy groups in outdoor retail and will be actively expanding its retail chain footprint throughout this year and beyond.

Mossy Oak Wellness was established with the idea that to live your very best life you need to get outdoors as often as possible. An outdoor lifestyle is an active lifestyle and our products are designed to help you feel better so you can get outdoors as much as possible for as long as possible.

Mossy Oak Wellness FUEL is a great-tasting, ready-to-mix hydration beverage designed to help you fuel up and stay hydrated throughout your daily activities and outdoor adventures. Whether in the woods or on the water, a few sticks of FUEL will help to bring any water bottle to life as a great-tasting functional hydration beverage. Available in four specifically designed functions – FUEL, FOCUS, IMMUNE HEALTH and RECOVERY, there is a function to help with any time of day, through any activity. All Mossy Oak wellness FUEL products are:

Only 10 calories

Sugar-free

Made in the USA

Packed with hydrating electrolytes

Great-tasting with no artificial colors

ENERGY

Available in Cherry and Pink Lemonade

A great-tasting, easy-to-pack, ready-to-mix hydration beverage to fuel up and help the body utilize sustained energy from vitamins and naturally-derived caffeine.

100mg of naturally-derived caffeine

Vitamins B6 & B12

FOCUS

Available in Grape or Cherry Limeade

A great-tasting, easy-to-pack, ready-to-mix hydration beverage packed with electrolytes, magnesium, sodium and potassium along with 100mg of caffeine and Cognizin citicoline for increased focus and attention.

100mg of naturally-derived caffeine

Cognizin Citicoline for enhanced focus and brain function

IMMUNE HEALTH

Available in Orange or Sweet Tea Lemonade

A great-tasting, easy-to-pack, ready-to-mix hydration beverage to packed nutrients including Vitamins A, B, C, D and E with riboflavin, folate, selenium, zinc and Wellmune to help boost your body’s immune system

125mg of Wellmune Yeast beta glucan to support immune health

RECOVERY

Available in Lemon Lime or Berry Punch

A great-tasting, easy-to-pack, ready-to-mix hydration beverage including vitamins and branched chain amino acids (BCAAs) to support muscle recovery.

500% of daily Vitamin B12

2.5 g Branched Chain Amino Acids to support muscle recovery.

For More Information:

https://www.mossyoakwellness.com/