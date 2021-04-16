Mountain Dew’s DEW-S-A Returns This Spring In Partnership with DAV (Disabled American Veterans)

DEW-S-A is back! The previously launched Mountain Dew flavor is again returning to shelves for a limited time this spring to benefit DAV (Disabled American Veterans), a nonprofit charity that provides a lifetime of support for veterans and their families.

To celebrate the partnership between DAV and Mountain Dew, country music duo LOCASH will host a virtual meet and greet for veterans in appreciation of the services and sacrifices they’ve made for our country. Additionally, Mountain Dew is donating $25,000 to the organization to further its mission of empowering veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity.

“We thank PepsiCo for supporting veterans, military members, and their families,” said Marc Burgess, CEO of DAV. “Our partnership with Mountain Dew will help us provide even more no-cost services to veterans and empower them to live their fullest lives.”

Originally launched for a limited time in 2017, DEW-S-A is the combination of fan favorites Mountain Dew Code Red, White Out, and Voltage into one awesome taste of red, white, and blue. It will be available at retailers across the US from April 19 through June 14, 2021.

About DAV

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: keeping our promise to America’s veterans. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them; fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill; providing employment resources to veterans and their families and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a nonprofit organization with more than 1 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the US Congress in 1932. Learn more at dav.org.

About MTN DEW

MOUNTAIN DEW®, a product of PepsiCo North America Beverages, is the No. 1 flavored carbonated soft drink in the U.S. With its one-of-a-kind citrus taste, MOUNTAIN DEW exhilarates and quenches with every sip. In addition to the original MOUNTAIN DEW and DIET MOUNTAIN DEW®, the permanent DEW® product line includes MTN DEW® KICKSTART™, MOUNTAIN DEW CODE RED®, MOUNTAIN DEW VOLTAGE®, and MTN DEW® ZERO SUGAR.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream. PepsiCo’s product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. “Winning with Purpose” reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands. For more information, visit pepsico.com.

