New RTD Cocktails: Painkiller in a Can and Hard Eggnog for the Holidays

Whether you’re looking for a crushable Christmas cocktail or something rich and complex to wind down the night, this month’s new ready-to-drink cocktail launches have you covered, from seasonal hard eggnog to botanical hard teas and even tiki drinks perfect for a tropical winter getaway.

BuzzBallz

If you’re looking for a festive stocking stuffer this holiday, BuzzBallz has debuted its latest seasonal offering: Chillers Eggnog. Available in 187 mL (15% ABV), orb-shaped cans, the single-serve drink features other than standard orange wine with vanilla, cinnamon and nutmeg flavors. According to the company, the cocktail was developed at the request of several retailers and will be available in limited markets via Fred Meyer, HEB, Spec’s and Buc-ee’s stores.

On The Rocks Premium Cocktails

Premium ready-to-pour cocktail maker On The Rocks is turning to a bartender classic, The Manhattan, for its latest limited edition release. The Manhattan combines Basil Hayden’s Dark Rye Whiskey (which features a blend of Kentucky rye grain, Canadian rye and California port) with sweet vermouth and bitters for a “sweet and sophisticated” product. The beverage contains an ABV of 32.5% and is available in select stores nationwide and online through Drizly with an SRP of $12.99 per 375 ml bottle.

Pusser’s Rum

South Carolina-based spirits producers Pusser’s Rum and HardScoop Distillery have partnered to produce a canned variety of one of the most famous cocktails in the tiki canon: the Painkiller. One of the few copyrighted cocktail names (owned by Pusser’s), the RTD Painkiller will follow the traditional recipe of rum, pineapple juice, orange juice, cream of coconut, and nutmeg. Each 12 oz. can has a 12.5% ABV, uses all natural ingredients and is set to launch in the spring in 4-packs.

Rancho La Gloria

Wine-based RTD cocktail maker Rancho La Gloria is aiming to provide consumers with a better-for-you alternative to its De Agave Wine Cocktails line via its latest multi-serve innovation – Skinny Margarita. Available for $8.99 per 750 mL bottle, Skinny Margarita is comes in Classic Lime and Strawberry flavors and contains 90 calories per serving with 9.9% ABV. The drinks are available nationwide in Target stores and will roll out to HEB, Kroger, Harris Teeter and Safeway stores next year.

Red Saint

Fresh off its appearance in BevNET’s Cocktail Showdown 2 this weekend, Red Saint Botanical Spirits is now rolling out to stores with its line of canned cocktails made from tea, botanicals and fruit. Presented as a “spirit-based hard tea” with an eye on converting hard seltzer drinkers, each 12 oz. can (5% ABV) contains 110 calories and 2 grams of sugar. The line includes Original Blend, Strawberry Basil and Peach Ginger flavors. Red Saint is distributed by Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits and is currently available in select Los Angeles retail accounts.

Rod & Hammer’s SLO Stills

California-based distillery Rod & Hammer’s SLO Stills is putting its craft whiskies into several classic cocktail formats with a new line of canned drinks. The new RTD cocktails are available in Whiskey Paloma, Whiskey Mule and Whiskey Margarita varieties; the Paloma and Mule are each made with bourbon, while the Margarita uses a rye whiskey base. Each 12 oz. can is 11% ABV and retails for $17.99 per 4-pack.

TX Whiskey

TX Whiskey’s launch into the canned cocktail category includes some sweet concoctions, with a line of 7% ABV drinks featuring Whiskey & Cola, Whiskey Ranch Water and Whiskey & Sweet Tea varieties. The Cola contains natural cola flavor and caramel color with notes of cinnamon, clove and nutmeg; Ranch Water contains natural lime flavor and carbonation; and Sweet tea uses natural tea flavors and caramel color. Each SKU uses the distiller’s Blended Whiskey as a base and are available in 4-packs for $12.99 exclusively at Texas retailers.

Yobo Suju

Ultra-premium craft soju brand Yobo Soju has debuted Hunni, a new line of ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour flavored soju cocktails. The line includes Hunni Sparkling Soju available in single serve 12 oz. cans, and Hunni K.Town, sold in 750 ml bottles. The canned line (4% ABV) features Yuzu and Elderflower, Korean Pear, Perilla Leaf and Lime, Peach and Chilli Pepper, and Grape and Ginger flavors and retails for $16.99 per 4-pack. Hunni K.Town (18% ABV) features the same varieties but with a bolder flavor profile.