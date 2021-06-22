Oh Hi Beverages Completes Budtender’s Reserve Line With Sucker Punch Flavor

DURANGO, CO — The rainbow of Oh Hi Beverages Budtender’s Reserve cannabis drinks is now complete with the latest flavor addition, Sucker Punch.

Sucker Punch is a berry-forward energy drink with 140 mg of caffeine in every bottle, with added electrolytes for hydration.

This line of drinkables includes High Tea, Tropical Thunder, Grateful Grape, Orange Sunshine and now Sucker Punch flavors. Made for experienced cannabis connoisseurs and great for sharing or microdosing, Budtender’s Reserve bottles have 100mg of water-soluble RIPPLE THC each. Sucker Punch and Tropical Thunder are both functional beverages with added caffeine and electrolytes.

Find all five flavors of Oh Hi Budtender’s Reserve in Denver at Green Rhino, in Durango at Prohibition Herb, in Telluride at The Green Room, and across Colorado at all Maggie’s Farm and Ajoya locations. Find the complete list of dispensaries that carry all Oh Hi beverage lines at ohhithc.com/get-ohhi.

Learn more about the Budtender’s Reserve line at ohhithc.com, and contact Emily Hutto at hutto@radcraftbeer.com with media inquiries about Oh Hi Beverages.

ABOUT OH HI BEVERAGES

Founded in 2018, Oh Hi Beverages crafts canned THC and CBD seltzers in Durango, Colorado. Oh Hi Beverages is the brainchild of Aaron Miles and Jonny Radding, the co-owners of Durango Organics, and Matt Vincent, one of the co-owners of Ska Brewing and the founder of Ska Fabricating. Collectively Aaron, Jonny, and Matt bring a breadth of business, entrepreneurship, technical, and both cannabis and beverage-specific experience to this new hard seltzer company.

For More Information:

https://radcraftbeer.com