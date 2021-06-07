PLAY MODE Beverage Captures Value

Sacramento, Calif – PLAY MODE, captures both stand-alone and mixer market. Michael Baeta, the founder and owner of PLAY MODE, created and owns “Hydrate While You Celebrate”, the rapidly growing category and registration of both a stand-alone drink and mixer classification. Baeta’s innovation offers a healthier alternative and foothold within a category that captures both the non-alcoholic and alcoholic world, making PLAY MODE a valuable player.

PLAY MODE is being compared to pedialyte for adults, but where pedialyte left off, Baeta picked up and innovated. PLAY MODE is attracting loyal consumers fixated on a lifestyle of wellness needs and social endurance demands. New packaging showcases all natural benefits like higher levels of zinc, vitamin C, super antioxidants, real juice, sea salt, potassium, and only 5 grams of total sugar, for the health conscious consumer; as well as a fill line on the side of the bottle for the mixing convenience of the active socialite. PLAY MODE’S combination of sustaining a healthy lifestyle and fulfilling an active social life, serves well in a market seeking healthier options.

“Progressively, companies are looking for ways to keep up with evolving market demands. PLAY MODE is the evolution of premium hydration, as well an extension of the popular rise of pre-mixed cocktails in a can and the seltzer boom.” stated Baeta.

PLAY MODE Beverage Company released three new delicious flavors this month in a six-pack option. POWER PUNCH, a thirst quenching nostalgic flavor of fruit punch without the extra sugar with a powerful boost. PLAY FROSÉ, a delicious light blend of the popular pink champagne and Rosé flavor, and a new twist on the classic BERRY BLITZER flavor, combining grape and cranberry attributes.

PLAY MODE started by entering wine & spirits giant Southern Glazer’s for Nevada, offering alternative to Fiji Water and Red Bull in Las Vegas, where water is not enough and energy drink options are full of sugar and caffeine.

PLAY MODE now has a new distribution deal with broadliner UNFI, which has picked up distribution duties in the West Coast, Mid West, and East Coast for grocery. Offering PLAY MODE in an attractive 20 ounce package at a suggested retail price of $2.99 a unit, where pedialyte is sold for infants at $6.00-$7.00 a unit.

