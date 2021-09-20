RISE Brewing Co. Collaborates With EMSHIKA’s On New Thai Tea & Coffee Lattes

RISE Brewing Co., the organic nitro cold brew and oat milk company, today announced their latest collaboration with a newly launched New York-based Thai Iced Tea and Coffee company, Emshika’s. The collaboration products include the Emshika’s x RISE Brewing Co. Oat Milk Thai Coffee Latte and Thai Tea Latte, which are both now available on by-emshika.com for $27 for a 6-pack.

A new brand to the market, Emshika’s launched in early 2021 with their Original Thai Iced Tea and Thai Iced Coffee, brewed from organic Assam tea that is naturally grown and responsibly sourced. A woman-founded and AAPI-owned brand, RISE Brewing Co. COO, Melissa Kalimov was passionate about shepherding the partnership with Emshika’s forward. “At RISE, we feel strongly about women supporting women so when Emshika’s approached us about joining forces with them on their newest products, we jumped at the opportunity.” Kaliimov added, “Their authentic Thai beverages are not only attractive from a branding and aesthetic perspective, but their unique flavor combinations and high quality ingredients are what really drew us to the brand. We’re thrilled that we could help to complete their latest product launch with the addition of our Organic Vanilla Oat Milk.”

The new Oat Milk Thai Coffee Latte and Oat Milk Thai Tea Latte offer a little taste of Thailand in the form of a sustainable caffeine kick. Made with wholesome quality ingredients – like RISE Brewing Co.’s plant-based Organic Vanilla Oat Milk – that don’t compromise on flavor, the new Oat Milk Thai Coffee Latte and Oat Milk Thai Tea Latte can be enjoyed on its own or used as a unique addition to mixed drinks.

“Seeing our Thai Iced Tea Latte and Thai Iced Coffee Latte come to life has been a dream of mine, especially with my family’s Thai Tea recipe serving as inspiration. But even more exciting is the partnership with RISE Brewing Co. I’m so proud of our collaboration and for everyone to try the final products,” said Emshika Alberini, Founder of Emshika’s.

The Emshika’s x RISE Brewing Co. Oat Milk Thai Coffee Latte and Thai Tea Latte are now available on by-emshika.com for $27 for a 6-pack.

About Rise Brewing Co.

RISE Brewing Co. brews nitro cold-brew coffee kegs and shelf stable cans for grocery stores, convenience stores, offices, bars/restaurants and cafes. RISE’s award-winning Flagship Original Black coffee is organic, non-GMO, non-dairy and zero calories (think a super light, refreshing stout beer meets iced coffee with a frothy head). An infusion of nitrogen gives RISE a distinctive roar when opened and a creamy cascade. To round out its portfolio of health-conscious and innovative drinks, the company introduced a citrus line that “tastes like tea, caffeinates like coffee,” and the world’s first USDA Certified Organic non-dairy and dairy canned lattes.

