Shaken Udder Launches New Sharing Size Flavor

Premium milkshake brand, Shaken Udder, has added Salted Caramel to its 750ml range as sales of its larger format increase by 175% in value year-on-year.

Salted Caramel will join Vanillalicious, Chocolush and Strawberries & Clotted Cream in the 750ml sharing range, a launch that has been prompted by a change in shopping habits throughout the pandemic.

Overall, sales of Shaken Udder milkshake have grown by 39% in the last year. With people spending more time at home, Shaken Udder has seen a huge increase in sales of its 750ml bottle range as shoppers size up to stock their fridges. This has prompted it to reevaluate its sharing range and introduce a fourth flavour, Salted Caramel, which launches into Sainsbury’s this month.

“Salted Caramel is one of our most popular milkshake flavours – it is also the number one selling salted caramel shake in the UK – so it was a natural choice when we came to extend our sharing selection,” explains Jodie Farran, co-founder of Shaken Udder. “The last year has seen sales of our 750ml range soar, with families buying them to share at home, and people getting into new habits of stocking up rather than impulse purchasing. We expect Salted Caramel to fly off the shelves, along with the rest of the range.”

Shaken Udder 750ml is currently widely available in three flavours: Vanillalicious, Chocolush and Strawberries & Clotted Cream, Salted Caramel launches into Sainsbury’s, but the milkshake firm is expecting other retailers to follow suit. “It’s only a matter of time before other retailers expand their range with Salted Caramel. We expect it to be a particularly popular choice,” adds Jodie.

Shaken Udder Salted Caramel 750ml will launch into Sainsbury’s stores nationwide from 7th June, RRSP £2.15-2.20. Shaken Udder milkshakes are widely available in Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Morrisons, Asda, Waitrose, Ocado, Boots, Booths, EOE Co-Op and M&S; they come in three formats, 330ml, 750ml and 200ml Shaken Udder Kids cartons.

