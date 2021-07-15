Shrubbly Launches Into Functional Beverage Market With Organic, RTD Sparkling Shrub

Hinesburg, Vt. — Move over kombucha, there is a new functional favorite headed for the shelves. Meet Shrubbly: a lightly sparkling, ready-to-drink beverage with bold and delicious flavor from an old-time fruit and vinegar mixer called a “shrub”. Yep, Shrub + Bubbly = Shrubbly.

The functional beverage market has exploded over the past 18 months. According to Bloomberg, functional drinks grew 360% year-over-year (as of May 31, 2021), compared to 9% for the rest of the beverage market. Prebiotic drinks (those with plant-based fiber that feed probiotics and support overall digestive health) exceeded 660% growth in 2020.

“We are excited to be coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic with the public launch of Shrubbly,” said Matt Sayre, Shrubbly founder and aronia berry grower. “Consumers want great tasting, thirst-quenching drinks made with hard-working ingredients that can positively impact their health. Shrubbly is made from antioxidant rich fruits, herbs, spices and apple cider vinegar, with prebiotics and just the right amount of bubbles, all in a ready-to-drink can.”

Shrubs are a refreshing blend of fruit and vinegar that date back to the 15th century. Before refrigeration, shrubs were made to preserve fruit and used as cocktail mixers in colonial times. Today, shrubs are sought out for their invigorating taste and functional benefits. Shrubbly includes antioxidant rich fruit, organic apple cider vinegar and other wellness shot ingredients.

ARONIA BERRY – This antioxidant superfruit (boasting 5x the antioxidant power of blueberries or cranberries) is grown on Sayre’s USDA Organic Certified farm in Vermont. Long considered medicinal by Native Americans, recent lab studies on aronia show promise in fighting conditions like cancer, diabetes, and more.

APPLE CIDER VINEGAR – widely recognized for its health benefits including increased metabolism, weight loss, stabilizing blood sugar, and calming acid reflux.

PREBIOTICS – key to supporting overall digestive health and “feeding” the probiotics found in so many food and beverages today.

HONEY – Shrubbly’s Aronia Berry + Pomegranate is slightly sweetened with organic honey. When consumed in moderation, honey may confer health benefits through its plant compounds and antioxidants.

Shrubbly is available in two flavors, Lemon Ginger + Aronia Berry and Aronia Berry + Pomegranate. It is caffeine and alcohol free, vegan/vegetarian friendly, gluten-free, non GMO, no/low sugar and low calorie. Made with 6 (or less) real ingredients, Shrubbly is a bold and refreshing new addition to the trending functional beverage category.

About Shrubbly

Shrubbly, LLC is the maker of sparkling shrub beverages from Hinesburg, VT. Founded in 2020, Shrubbly has two flavors, Lemon Ginger + Aronia Berry and Aronia Berry + Pomegranate. Deliciously refreshing straight from the can or as a mixer, Shrubbly uses hard-working, organic ingredients carefully selected for their antioxidants, prebiotics, and other powerful health benefits. Shrubbly is the only ready-to-drink sparkling shrub made in New England, and the only shrub using the antioxidant powerhouse aronia berry, grown on Founder Matt Sayre’s 15-acre organic farm.

For More Information:

https://shrubbly.com/