Social Impact Brand Misty Artesian Water Establishes Headquarters in Atlanta

Mystic Entities, Ltd. today announced that subsidiary Misty Artesian Water, the premium artesian water brand with a striking design and philanthropic twist, is relocating its headquarters from Louisville, Ky. to Atlanta, Ga. Prioritizing growth and supporting its values of philanthropy and equality, the beverage distribution network’s leadership is eager to embrace Atlanta’s abundant resources for start-up companies, extensive non-profit network and diverse talent pool.

“The move to Atlanta helps best position Misty Artesian Water for our next chapter and continued growth,” said Founder and CEO Misty Washington. “This strategic step ultimately allows our brand to reach, fund and raise awareness for more non-profits nationwide.”

Misty Artesian Water offers the finest, pure artesian water, naturally filtered and preserved in deep natural caverns for a revitalizing taste. Bottled in exclusive ribbon-shaped packaging, the product is available in eight colors to represent over 1,000 causes, such as cancer, disease and mental health. To support each cause, Misty Artesian Water offers funding to non-profits across the nation.

Initially launched in 2014 as Misty Artesian Water, LLC, the brand has expanded from its roots of exclusively cancer awareness to a new, expansive line that represents a multitude of causes. In 2020, Misty Artesian Water, LLC dissolved and re-established as Misty Artesian Water, Inc., with a fresh mission, sales structure and leadership team. The brand’s parent company, Mystic Entities, Ltd., is a full-service, custom-bottled beverage distribution network in the United States.

“We are fully committed to being active members of our community, and our hope in establishing Misty Artesian Water was to develop a business with a purpose that could give back to those in need,” said Brooklyn Butler, vice president of operations of Misty Artesian Water. “The inspiration for the ribbon-shaped bottles came from this mission, allowing our community to support the cause that moves and inspires them.”

Alongside the company’s Atlanta relocation, its leadership team is unveiling the company’s newly launched non-profit arm, Ribbons of Awareness. A portion of annual sales will be donated to Ribbons of Awareness to equip philanthropists with an all-inclusive network of their colleagues, volunteers and donors – expanding the reach of philanthropic organizations across the country.

Non-profits also have the opportunity to partner with Misty Artesian Water to increase awareness and raise funds for their cause, creating a better tomorrow for the communities they serve. Selected non-profits will receive a community grant for their cause.

