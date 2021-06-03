SodaStream Launches New Campaign And Limited Edition Machine For Pride

Pride month just kicked off, and this year SodaStream is teaming up with Emmy-nominated actress and trans advocate Laverne Cox to support and celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community. The brand is releasing a brand new limited edition Rainbow Story sparkling water maker to launch alongside their new campaign with Laverne, entitled “Rainbow Story.”

In the film, Laverne’s portrayal as a superhero highlights her strength and resilience, taking viewers through key moments in her life – from her childhood to monumental accomplishments both personally and for the wider LGBTQ+ community. Laverne closes the film with a message encouraging people to proudly share their own rainbow story.

To accompany the campaign, SodaStream is launching a Rainbow Story limited edition sparkling water maker kit which features a sleek matte black design to be personalized with a special pack of six rainbow markers. SodaStream invites consumers to write or illustrate their personal Pride stories right onto the machine. A portion of proceeds will be donated to ILGA World, a global LGBTQI+ NGO SodaStream is partnering with for the third year in a row. The Rainbow Story limited edition kit will be available for $99.99 on SodaStream’s website.

“I love SodaStream and I love the idea of being a superhero. I also love that part of the proceeds from the sale of this Rainbow Story SodaStream are going to an NGO that services the LGBTQI+ community all over the world,” commented Laverne Cox. “I think giving back and being of service is really what it’s all about.”

“At SodaStream we stand for equality. We are happy to participate in Pride again this year and honored to collaborate with Laverne, a real life super hero who inspires all of us.” commented Karin Schifter-Maor, SodaStream Chief Marketing Officer. “We hope our special edition sparkling water maker will encourage our consumers to share their own story with pride.”

