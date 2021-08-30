SOS Hydration Partners With ViacomCBS To Launch PAW Patrol Line of Kid-Focused Hydration Beverages

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — SOS Hydration, makers of science-based, research-proven and best-in-class family hydration drink products, announced its partnership with leading global entertainment company ViacomCBS to license character images from the hit animated preschool series, PAW Patrol, produced by Spin Master Entertainment and airing on Nickelodeon, for labeling on its new SOS Kids line. Commencing September 2021, children across America can enjoy SOS Hydration’s healthier and more effective alternative to the mass-market sugary drinks targeted to children. The company’s new child–specific, low sugar electrolyte drink mix formula—SOS Kids, featuring PAW Patrol—is now available online at SOSHydration.com, Walmart.com and, this September, will be exclusively available on shelves in every Walmart store throughout the United States. This coincides with SOS Hydration’s first annual “National Family Hydration Awareness Month” initiative is set to kick off this September, during which the public is invited to learn about the physical, cognitive and emotional benefits of pre-hydrating to avoid becoming dehydrated.

“As a dad of two young girls I wanted a better-for-you lunch box alternative to the high sugar, unhealthy beverages marketed at children…plus I understand the power of PAW Patrol,” said James Mayo, Co-Founder and CEO of SOS Hydration. “My girls love the pups and I love what they stand for. With our company having formulated the first kids-specific electrolyte, vitamin and mineral drink, my wife and I felt the PAW Patrol franchise was a perfect partner since their values mirror our own. The pups now grace the packaging of our SOS Kids line that not only tastes great, but also gives children that boost of hydration—all without the artificial ‘nasties’ and high sugar content of other so-called solutions on the market.”

“The PAW Patrol pups serve as good role models for children, and this certainly includes making healthier drink choices” said Priya Mukhedkar, Senior Vice President, Packaged Goods, ViacomCBS Consumer Products. “We’re proud to see the pups featured on SOS Kids hydration products, designed to help America’s youth reap the benefits of a tasty drink they’ll actually enjoy while providing critical hydration that’ll help them stay focused, alert and energized to power through their day. SOS allows families to ‘follow the science’ when it comes to choosing a drink, be it for themselves or their children since families that hydrate together are sure to have more sustained fun for together.”

SOS Kids was specially-formulated for daily hydration by SOS Hydration Co-Founder and board certified Internal Medicine physician Dr. Blanca Lizaola-Mayo to help keep children optimally hydrated, and actually avoid becoming dehydrated in the first place—a condition that compromises the body and mind in a variety of ways. SOS Kids has only three grams of sugar; is boosted with Vitamins A and C, minerals Zinc and Magnesium; and contains no artificial additives—all designed to keep kids ahead of their hydration needs so they can perform better and get more from their days. “The first sign of thirst means you are dehydrated,” notes Dr. Lizaola-Mayo. “SOS helps the body absorb water two to three times faster than drinking water alone and provides a better alternative for children over juices, powders and other sports drinks laden with unnecessary sugar, calories, carbohydrates and additives.”

Mayo added, “SOS Kids is a valuable addition to our popular adult hydration line that is based off independent and 3rdparty research for maximum advocacy,” Mayo said. “We’ve also put our product formulas up for independent research so that we can base our claims on fact rather than self-promotional rhetoric. One need only review the ‘How does SOS Compare’ page of our web site to appreciate the comprehensive suite of reasons putting our formula in a scientific league of its own. We want consumers to fully vet us against our competitors as well as published scientific standards so they can truly understand appreciate what sets up apart and makes our product worthy of their hard-earned dollars.”

About ViacomCBS Consumer Products

ViacomCBS Consumer Products (VCP) oversees all licensing and merchandising for ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, VCP’s portfolio includes a diverse slate of brands and content from BET, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and Showtime. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, VCP is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world’s most beloved, iconic franchises. Additionally, VCP oversees the online direct-to-consumer business for CBS and Showtime programming merchandise, as well as standalone branded ecommerce websites for Star Trek, SpongeBob, South Park, and MTV.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children’s entertainment company creating exceptional play experiences through a diverse portfolio of innovative toys, entertainment franchises and digital games. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol, Bakugan, Kinetic Sand, Air Hogs, Hatchimals, Rubik’s Cube and GUND, and is the toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, stories and endearing characters through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool success PAW Patrol and nine other original shows along with multiple short-form series, which are distributed in more than 190 countries. The Company has an established digital presence anchored by the Toca Boca and Sago Mini brands, which combined have more than 50 million monthly active users. With close to 2,000 employees in 28 offices globally, Spin Master distributes products in more than 100 countries. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

About SOS Hydration

SOS Hydration is a science and research-backed electrolyte drink for both adults and children that is based on proven sports and medical findings to help the body absorb water two to three times faster than drinking water, alone. The brand’s corporate mission is to drive the hydration education though facts and apt formulations rather than marketing spin and hype. NBA great and former Olympian Charles Smith is actively involved with the company, and Kevin Harrington—famed sales and marketing guru and original Shark Tank member—recently joined the SOS team as an investor and advisor. SOS has also partnered with Global Empowerment Mission and Bethany Frankel’s BStrong Foundation on philanthropic endeavors. SOS Hydration is founded by former quarter mile runner, former British Mile Champion and former Army officer James Mayo who serves as company CEO; Blanca Lizaola M.D, a board certified Internal medicine physician finalizing a fellowship in gastroenterology and transplant hepatology; and former national middle distance runner Tom Mayo.

For More Information:

http://www.soskidshydration.com