Sparkling Ice Celebrates The Holiday Season With Cheers To Giving Program And New LTO Flavors

This holiday season, with the launch of two seasonal flavors, Talking Rain Beverage Company, the maker of Sparkling Ice, is spreading holiday cheer through its new initiative, Cheers to Giving. The Cheers to Giving campaign aims to celebrate non-profits that make a difference in their communities by inviting the organizations and its supporters to share stories of their impact, for a chance to be selected as one of three winning non-profits to receive a $50,000 donation from Talking Rain.

How it works: From October 1st through November 19th, 2021, Sparkling Ice fans can nominate a 501(c)(3) charity to receive one of three available donations. The three winning charities will be announced on or around December 15, 2021, and each will receive a $50,000 donation from Talking Rain. As a bonus, for each nomination, participants can earn Sparkling Ice Rewards points that can be redeemed for various prizes like Sparkling Ice branded items and more! To nominate a charity, visit sparklingice.com/cheerstogiving.

“We’re always inspired by the charitable work and the impact that our non-profits have every day in local communities across the country,” said Nina Morrison, Sr. VP of Community Experience at Talking Rain, maker of Sparkling Ice. “Through Cheers to Giving, we want to show our support and appreciation for charities nationwide, so they can continue to give back to those in need during the holiday giving season and beyond.”

Additionally, the brand is excited to announce the return of the popular Sparkling Ice Cranberry Frost flavor and debut its newest flavor for the holidays, Sparkling Ice Apple Cider. Available for a limited time at select retailers, Sparkling Ice Cranberry Frost will be sold in whimsical winter-themed multipacks as well as in single 17 oz. bottles. Sparkling Ice Apple Cider will be available in multi-packs and in 1L bottles, perfect for any holiday celebration.

About Sparkling Ice Beverages

Sparkling Ice beverages are made with sparkling water, real fruit flavor, vitamins, antioxidants, and naturally sourced colors. Full of flavor with zero sugar, Sparkling Ice and Sparkling Ice +Caffeine offer better-for-you beverage options with products available in retailers nationwide.

With 23 fizzy, fruity flavors, the Sparkling Ice brand is on a mission to provide Flavor for All. In 2020, the brand launched a series of campaigns to promote a message of positivity and togetherness across America, including the Cheers to Heroes campaign, honoring everyday heroes, and the Cheers to You Town Beautification Program, celebrating small towns across America through community-driven projects.

Sparkling Ice is the number one selling brand from Talking Rain Beverage Company. The brand is committed to connecting with like-minded partners who prioritize corporate, social, and environmental responsibility, so together, they can educate and inspire the continuous work that supports these efforts. Through innovative carbon reduction initiatives, positive social programs, and philanthropic support, the Sparkling Ice brand aims to create a lasting impact in the community. To learn more about Sparkling Ice, please visit sparklingice.com.

For More Information:

https://www.sparklingice.com