Sparkling Ice Launches New Colorful Clothing Collection for Rewards Members

Talking Rain Beverage Company, the maker of Sparkling Ice beverages, is excited to announce its first-ever apparel line, available exclusively through its interactive shopper rewards program, Sparkling Ice Rewards.

Here’s how it works: With every qualifying purchase, shoppers who register and upload their receipts to the Sparkling Ice Rewards site can use their earned points from their qualified purchases to redeem for the new Sparkling Ice clothing items. No purchase is required for registration. The colorful wearables collection includes an assortment of streetwear and athleisure items including t-shirts, cropped hoodies, biker shorts, joggers, baseball caps, dad hats, and more.

“We’re excited to introduce Sparkling Ice fans to our first-ever apparel line, inspired by our colorful beverages, designed in-house by our creative team, and available exclusively through Sparkling Ice Rewards,” said Sarah Gustat, Executive Vice President of Marketing at Talking Rain. “Our rewards members are some of our most passionate and loyal shoppers, and we’re thrilled to offer more opportunities for consumers to connect with our brand, whether that’s by interacting with the rewards site or representing Sparkling Ice with their own branded hoodie.”

For more information on the Sparkling Ice wearable line and shopper rewards program, please visit sparklingicerewards.com/. This promotion is available while supplies last.

About Sparkling Ice Beverages

Sparkling Ice beverages are made with sparkling water, real fruit flavor, vitamins, antioxidants, and naturally sourced colors. Full of flavor with zero sugar, Sparkling Ice and Sparkling Ice +Caffeine offer better-for-you beverage options with products available in retailers nationwide.

With 23 fizzy, fruity flavors, the Sparkling Ice brand is on a mission to provide Flavor for All. In 2020, the brand launched a series of campaigns to promote a message of positivity and togetherness across America, including the Cheers to Heroes campaign, honoring everyday heroes, and the Cheers to You Town Beautification Program, celebrating small towns across America through community-driven projects.

Sparkling Ice is the number one selling brand from Talking Rain Beverage Company. The brand is committed to connecting with like-minded partners who prioritize corporate, social, and environmental responsibility, so together, they can educate and inspire the continuous work that supports these efforts. Through innovative carbon reduction initiatives, positive social programs, and philanthropic support, the Sparkling Ice brand aims to create a lasting impact in the community. To learn more about Sparkling Ice, please visit sparklingice.com.

