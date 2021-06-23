Sparkling Ice Launches Superfruit Line Extension

As health and wellness continues to remain top-of-mind for many consumers, Sparkling Ice is launching an extension of its full-flavored, zero-sugar sparkling water line featuring the refreshingly bold and deliciously crisp flavors of superfruits.

Introducing, Sparkling Ice Superfruit, a better-for-you beverage delivering an excellent source of B, C, and D vitamins. This is the brand’s first non-alcoholic line extension that is sweetened with Stevia leaf. Adventurous fruit flavor meets sweetness from nature in a 12oz sleek can.

“We’re a company that prides itself in creating quality beverages while also exceeding our consumer’s expectations” says Erik Throndsen, Executive Vice President of Beverage Technology and Innovation at Talking Rain, the makers of Sparkling Ice. “Sparkling Ice Superfruit delivers the same bold flavor that our Sparkling Ice fans enjoy, now with a sweetener from natural sources. While our core line isn’t going anywhere, we are excited about everything this new line extension has to offer.”

Available in three flavor varieties including Strawberry Dragon Fruit, Blueberry Acai and Prickly PearLemonade, the new line has zero sugar, is only 5 calories, and is made with real fruit flavor and colors from natural sources.

Sparkling Ice Superfruit will be available in stores in the St. Louis region starting July 2021.

About Sparkling Ice Beverages

Sparkling Ice beverages are made with sparkling water, real fruit flavor, vitamins, antioxidants, and naturally sourced colors. Full of flavor with zero sugar, Sparkling Ice offers better-for-you beverage options with products available in retailers nationwide.

Available in a variety of fizzy, fruity flavors, the Sparkling Ice brand is on a mission to provide Flavor for All. In 2020, the brand launched a series of campaigns to promote a message of positivity and togetherness across America, including the Cheers to Heroes campaign, honoring everyday heroes, and the Cheers to You Town Beautification Program, celebrating small towns across America through community-driven projects.

Sparkling Ice is the number one selling brand from Talking Rain Beverage Company. The brand is committed to connecting with like-minded partners who prioritize corporate, social, and environmental responsibility, so together, they can educate and inspire the continuous work that supports these efforts. Through innovative carbon reduction initiatives, positive social programs, and philanthropic support, the Sparkling Ice brand aims to create a lasting impact in the community.

