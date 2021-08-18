Spirits Gallery: New Whiskey And Tequila Innovations From Calirosa, WhistlePig And More

The spirit industry saw a variety of innovations across the whiskey and tequila categories this month along with a handful of limited-edition expressions and new brand debuts including Fleur Charmante and Calirosa. Check out the gallery below for the latest from WhistlePig, Gin Lane, Compass Box and more.

El Mayor El Mayor Tequila maker El Mayor introduced a limited edition spirit this month: El Mayor Extra Añejo Sherry Cask Aged. The amber-colored tequila was aged in sherry casks for over three years and features oak, vanilla and caramel flavors. About 5,000 bottles of the Extra Añejo Sherry Cask Aged expression have been packaged in an embossed bottle inside a decorative box and are now available nationwide for a suggested retail price of $129.99 per 750 ml bottle (40% ABV).

Nine Banded Whiskey Nine Banded Whiskey Austin-based bourbon company Nine Banded Whiskey released its Cask Strength Wheated Bourbon this month. The bourbon is made with a blend of corn, wheat, malted barley and limestone-filtered water. The Cask Strength Wheated Bourbon is available at select liquor stores across Texas.

Calirosa Calirosa Calirosa made its brand debut with two new spirits – Rosa Blanco and Anejo – that combine traditional Jalisco tequila making practices with California red wine production. Both expressions are aged in red wine barrels to produce a pink-colored and floral-flavored blanco tequila. Calirosa tequilas can be found at select liquor stores in 14 states with the Rosa Blanco available for $49 and the Anejo variety for $74.

Gin Lane Gin Lane London-based Gin Lane debuted a limited edition Cucumber Watermelon Mint flavored gin for the summer months. The new offering is part of the brand’s Victorian Garden Limited Release series and is available for $32.99.

Compass Box Compass Box Compass Box Scotch Whiskymakers introduced the limited edition Canvas Blended Malt Scotch Whisky which allows consumers to create their own Canvas label design for the bottle. The whiskey was aged in Vino Naranja casks and features notes of ripe fruit, honey, vanilla, cocoa powder and oak. There are 5,880 bottles of Canvas Blended Malt Scotch Whisky available online through e-commerce retailers.

Limestone Branch Distillery Limestone Branch Distillery St Louis-based Limestone Branch Distillery introduced its limited edition 2021 Yellowstone Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey featuring a blend of 7-year-old and 15-year-old bourbons. There are 7,500 cases of the 2021 limited edition whiskey which is available for a suggested retail price of $99.99 per bottle (50.5% ABV).

WhistlePig WhistlePig Following the release of its Farmstock Rye and Bourbon, WhistlePig Whiskey introduced another new innovation: RoadStock Rye Whiskey. The spirit began its finishing journey at WhistlePig’s farm in Vermont where the casks were loaded onto the 18-wheeler ‘Rolling Rickhouse’ and driven to California. The whiskey was then transferred into barrels at Firestone Walker Brewing Company and then driven back to Vermont. RoadStock Rye Whiskey traveled 6,000 miles cross country during the finishing process and will be available at select liquor stores nationwide for a suggested retail price of $72.99 per 750 ml bottle (43% ABV).

Fleur Charmante Fleur Charmante The French liqueur space welcomed in Fleur Charmante this month – a blackcurrant, raspberry, and cherry spirit. Fleur Charmante is available at select liquor stores across Florida, Georgia, New York and South Carolina for $39.99 per 750 ml bottle (23% ABV).