Sunwink Expands to Wegmans, Sprouts, Thrive Market and More

SAN FRANCISCO – Today, Sunwink announces an aggressive national retail distribution expansion as the brand will imminently land on hundreds of shelves in Wegmans, Sprouts, and Natural Grocers locations across the country in addition to expanding their online retail presence with Thrive Market & Gopuff. This news affirms the female-founded plant-powered wellness company as a competitive force in the marketplace, achieving a new level of visibility and brand recognition.

Throughout 2020 and early 2021, Sunwink quietly integrated into the wellness world, emerging as a consumer favorite online and in retail. By the end of 2021, they are projected to be available in over 3,500 locations.

“We’re thrilled to continue bringing our plant-powered products to the masses with this expansion,” said Sarena Hines, VP of Sales at Sunwink. “Since day one, our mission has been to make plant and herb consumption as accessible and seamless as possible for everyone, and we look forward to seeing our new consumers find unique ways to incorporate plants into their everyday routines.”

Sunwink’s core line of sparkling tonics launched in 2019 and transformed the brand into a CPG darling at health stores, including Whole Foods, Raley’s, Erewhon and more. Most recently, the brand expanded their product collection and launched their Superfood Powders on Amazon increasing consumer demand while seeing a massive increase in DTC sales.

The San Francisco-based brand is projected to grow 500% percent from 2020 to 2021. Moreover, the company has maintained a 35% retention rate online and remains on track to be the fastest-growing female-founded beverage brand in wellness.

Sunwink recently launched at Wegmans, Sprouts, and Natural Grocers, and will be available at Thrive Market, and Gopuff starting 10/1. They are also available at nationwide retailers including Whole Foods, Raley’s, Amazon and directly on their website at Sunwink.com.

About Sunwink

Sunwink is a female-founded, plant powered wellness company for the masses. We believe people are at their healthiest and happiest when plants are a part of their daily diets. Our vision is that all people will incorporate superfoods and superherbs into their everyday food and beverage routines.

Our Sparkling Tonics and Superfood Powdersare crafted with the cleanest functional ingredients and consumers have fallen in love with their functional benefits and delicious, innovative taste. Each Sunwink product is inspired by a thought leader, vetted by a clinical herbalist and 2% of net sales go to organizations chosen by the thought leader.

Consumers have never been more hungry for food and beverage products that put their health and wellness first. Since launching in 2019, Sunwink has experienced explosive growth with both national retailers like Whole Foods and in their online business. This growth is propelling Sunwink to become a household name in superfoods and superherbs.