Surfwater Is Expanding To The Pacific North West

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – SURFWTAER, California’s leading Still and Sparkling Aluminum Bottled Lifestyle Water company, is announcing new distribution partnerships with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits of Portland, Oregon, and C.Stein Corporation (CSB) for servicing the Washington, Oregon, Wyoming and Idaho territories.

These new distribution partnerships are the results of a successful brand roll out in California where Surfwater is available in more than 1000 independent accounts and now targets further expansion into retail chains. The new Pacific North West distribution expansion will put the ‘young’ Surfwater brand further into hundreds of new Safeway & Albertsons stores and increase the brands footprint in the premium bottled water category.

The company is targeting 3000 points of distribution by end of 2021 and invests heavily in Lifestyle Marketing to support its brand roll out further in the USA.

About Surfwater

Surfwater touts a clean and crisp, perfectly pH balanced, electrolyte enhanced bottle of water that is made from 100% recyclable aluminum.

Sports lovers, surfers, and overall healthy individuals spend a lot of time near the ocean and, in many cases, under the extreme heat of the sun. That is certainly the case in California.

The warm temperatures associated with rigorous activity demand high levels of water intake. Fortunately, good old H2O is a total health bomb! Here in San Diego, California?Surfwater headquarters?we love to stay fit, drink pure clean water and believe in a professional but ‘Hang Loose’ lifestyle. We combined all of the above with our passion for environmental responsibility and some entrepreneurial spirit to create an enhanced lifestyle water brand that touts a unique pH and replenishing electrolytes. At Surfwater, we encourage you to WATER MORE – LIVE LONGER.

