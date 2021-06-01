Take Two Launches Its Barleymilk Nationwide At Sprouts Farmers Market

PORTLAND, ORE – Take Two, an upcycled foods company creating second chances for people and the planet, is honored to announce that Take Two Barleymilk is now available at Sprouts Farmers Market nationwide.

The national roll out includes the refrigerated Take Two Barleymilk 40oz SKUs in the Original and Unsweetened flavors, retailing at $4.99. The healthy grocery chain with over 360 stores in 23 states, will additionally carry all three SKUs of the brand’s shelf-stable Barleymilk launching this summer.

“We are thrilled to launch Take Two Barleymilk with Sprouts. Building a sustainable and circular food system requires a deep collaboration with industry leaders to solve the real challenges we are facing. Take Two’s partnership with Sprouts will result in over 100,000 pounds of spent grain saved the first year. As Take Two grows, so will our impact,” says Co-Founder and CEO, Jerek Theo Lovey.

Take Two made its debut in 2020 with a Barleymilk made from upcycled grain, the first plant-milk to utilize an upcycled ingredient. The company is on a mission to contribute to global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by upcycling spent grain waste from beer brewing and transforming it into sustainable plant-based foods. Over 8 billion pounds of spent grain go to waste annually, and Take Two is on a mission to upcycle as much of it as possible.

Co-Founder & COO Matthew Olsofsky says, “Our ambition is to upcycle 500,000 pounds of spent grain this year, which is just scratching the surface of the billions of pounds of spent grain that go to waste each year. Our ultimate goal is to help transform the +8 billion pounds of spent grain produced annually into nourishing food and beverage products, creating circular solutions that catalyze positive change within the food system.”

A sustainable and functional plant-milk and dairy alternative, Take Two Barelymilk upcycles approximately 1 pound of spent grain per bottle. The spent grain saved in each bottle means that every bottle of Take Two Barleymilk saves approximately 99 gallons of water, which is equivalent to the water used in 6 showers, and diverts greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) equivalent to burning 2 pounds of coal. And when compared to dairy milk and other leading brand plant-based dairy alternatives, Take Two outperforms competitors in all sustainability-related categories, including GHG emissions, water usage, energy usage, and land usage.

Take Two Barleymilk also raises the bar when it comes to nutrition, with at least 5 grams of complete plant protein per serving and 50% more calcium than dairy milk. Unlike other plant-based dairy alternatives, it performs like traditional dairy in the kitchen. The Barleymilk can be used in savory and sweet dishes, as well as in coffee, lattes, baking, cooking, blending, and drinking. Take Two Barleymilk is available in four flavors: Unsweetened, Original, Chocolate, and Vanilla. The growing company will be expanding their Barleymilk into shelf-stable packaging this summer, which includes the debut of their Barista blend.

About Take Two

Take Two is an upcycled foods company creating second chances for people and the planet. Take Two makes it easier for people to eat more sustainably by crafting high-quality upcycled food products. Its mission is to help catalyze the shift to a circular food system by reducing food waste. Take Two Barleymilk is available nationwide at Sprouts Farmers Market, and throughout the Pacific Northwest at Whole Foods, New Seasons, Metropolitan Market, and Market of Choice. Take Two is also available at all Berkeley Bowl and New Leaf Community Markets in Northern California, and for home grocery delivery through Imperfect Foods. The company will be debuting their shelf-stable Barleymilk this summer, including the launch of their Barista blend. Take Two was selected by The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation out of a pool of over 145 startups to receive funding to launch innovative new consumer products made with surplus food or food byproducts and technologies to advance the upcycled food industry. The company will continue to develop innovative, adjacent plant-based dairy products such as coffee creamer, ice cream, yogurt and cheese.

For More Information:

https://www.taketwofoods.com/