The a2 Milk Company Launches Half And Half

BOULDER, Colo. – Here’s a whole new approach to half and half! The a2 Milk Company has just introduced a premium half and half product made with all-natural a2 Milk and cream that delivers better taste, better protein, and better digestibility than its counterparts. That’s because – like all of the company’s products – the new a2 Milk Half and Half is made from cows that naturally produce only the A2 protein rather than the combination of A1 and A2 proteins contained in most dairy products.

The benefit is that A2 protein is the only protein originally produced by all domesticated cows. The A1 protein is the result of a naturally occurring genetic mutation that spread from European herds to the rest of the world approximately 8,000 years ago. Studies have shown that many people who experience stomach discomfort from milk containing both A1 and A2 proteins have an easier time digesting a2 Milk without the A1 protein, allowing them to enjoy the taste and nutritional benefits of real dairy again.

Bonus: a2 Milk Half and Half contains only real cows’ milk and cream with no added sugar or additives.

“Half and half is a $1 billion category with very few options for dairy lovers looking for a high-quality product with a premium protein, particularly if they have trouble digesting ordinary cows’ milk,” said Blake Waltrip, CEO of The a2 Milk Company U.S. “Our a2 Milk Half and Half expands the choices available to consumers who don’t like the sweetness of lactose-free products, the taste of plant-based half and half alternatives, or the digestive difficulties they encounter with regular dairy products.”

a2 Milk Half and Half joins the company’s Whole, 2% Reduced Fat, Fat-Free, and Chocolate 2% Reduced Fat varieties. It also extends the innovations the company has introduced since becoming the world’s first producer of milk with only the A2 protein in 2000 and entering the U.S. market in 2015.

Today, a2 Milk is distributed in over 23,000 U.S. stores and continues to increase market penetration. Analysts predict the global A2 protein milk market pioneered by The a2 Milk Company will expand at a 14.6%+ CAGR through 2025, fueled by the real dairy taste, nutritional value, and digestion benefits.

a2 Milk Half and Half is rolling out nationally and debuts this month at Sprouts Farmers Market grocery stores. Additional distribution will be announced later this summer. Stores carrying the product are listed at a2milk.com/find

About The a2 Milk Company

The a2 Milk Company was founded in 2000 in New Zealand by Dr. Corran McLachlan after scientific research showed that proteins in milk affect some people differently. The company entered the U.S. market in 2015, works exclusively with U.S. family farms that are Validus certified for animal welfare, and is now one of the fastest-growing brands in the premium milk category in the U.S. with distribution in over 23,000 locations. a2 Milk comes from cows that naturally produce only the A2 protein. Published research suggests a2 Milk may help some people avoid stomach discomfort.

For More Information:

https://www.a2milk.com