Think Coffee Launches Its Coffee-Break-At-Home Program, Now Shipping Convenient WFH Care Packages

New York, N.Y. — Think Coffee just launched its Coffee-Break-At-Home program, which is perfect for keeping spirits high and staff caffeinated while they work remotely.

As Dennis Crowley, founder of Foursquare put it: “In a time when our whole team was away from the office, we partnered with Think Coffee so we could reach out to the team and show we were thinking of them. It helped us bring a little bit of NYC to our employees’ homes all across the country, and it felt like a nice way to say we appreciate all the work they were doing from home.”

For the cold brew lover, Think Coffee – which has been serving great tasting cold brew in its cafes for more than a decade – is now delivering that same smooth, cafe-quality cold brew in a convenient, shelf-stable boxed format. Each box fits neatly in a home refrigerator and delivers more than 12 servings of delicious cold brew on tap.

For the hot coffee lover, Think Coffee is shipping two bags of its whole bean or ground coffee. Each is meticulously sourced and imported by Think Coffee and roasted in Brooklyn. Every coffee supports a project at origin that improves the lives of vulnerable farm working communities.

Every box – whether for the cold brew or hot coffee lover – is a flat price of $35, including shipping.

About Think Coffee: Think Coffee is an independent NYC coffee company with 11 locations in Manhattan that sources all of its own coffee directly from farmers and imports and roasts it in Brooklyn.

https://thinkcoffee.com/