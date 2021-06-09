Three Spirit, The World’s First Plant-Powered Social Elixir, Expands To The US

LONDON – Following its 2018 launch and swift success in the UK market, Three Spirit, the world’s first plant-powered social elixir, brings its award-winning, non-alcoholic spirit range to the US. Delivering on both function and taste, the drinks innovation company is driven by plants and pleasure harnessing the potential of active botanicals and alchemy to push boundaries and make alcohol-free mean more. In doing so the spirits alternative liberates the way people drink, socialize and connect creating a third way – a choice where there was none – and bringing a new experience to the consumer.

Since its arrival to the US in January 2021, Three Spirit has seen explosive growth. The direct-to-consumer drinks business sold out twice, initiating a waiting list in the thousands for its innovative line of social spirits. In the first four months, Three Spirit generated a six-figure monthly revenue, and most recently, between February and April 2021, the London-based brand has experienced a 600% growth in US sales. The range has also received recognition from the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition, taking home Double Gold for Nightcap and Silver for both Livener and Social Elixir.

“Our mission is pure pleasure innovation. This is not an imitation of an alcoholic drink. It is something that stands out on its own, enhances cocktails and creates a new option.” explains co-founder Dash Lilley, Head Alchemist. “We achieve this through an obsessive focus on maximizing the functional potency of our drinks, carefully extracting the active compounds from the highest-grade, ethically-sourced plants we can get our hands on. Our process, Botanical Alchemy, is complex, delicate and takes time – maceration, fermentation, distillation, reverse osmosis, freeze-drying, ultrasonic extraction – you name it, we’re pioneering it.”

Developed by co-founders Tatiana Mercer (BarChick), Meeta Gournay and Lilley, Three Spirit was created in response to the growing trend of the semi-sober consumer who is looking for exciting social alternatives. Together, they worked with a team of some of the best bartenders, herbalists and plant scientists to create alcohol-free Three Spirit, which combines eleven herbs and plants with naturally blissful qualities. Three Spirit’s world class team of bartenders, including Robin Honhold (formerly of Mr Lyan, Dandelyan), and award-winning Tristan Stephenson and Thomas Aske from Fluid Movement (Black Rock, Worship Street), alongside Michael Heinrich, Head of the Centre for Pharmacognosy and Phytotherapy at UCL School of Pharmacy, have created these drinks that bring function, great flavor, and a unique drinking experience to the rapidly growing non-alcoholic drinks sector.

Within their first six months of launching in the UK, Three Spirit was listed in some of the world’s best bars, including Connaught, Nightjar, and Soho House, as well as in luxury retailers such as Harvey Nichols and Burford Garden Centre.

“Soon it won’t be enough for a bar to simply offer a non-alcoholic drink that looks and tastes similar to its alcoholic counterpart,” says Stephenson. “Three Spirit allows us to leverage the opportunity that exists between alcohol and no-alcohol by using functional ingredients that can subtly affect an individual’s state of mind, without the impact of excessive alcohol consumption.”

The vegan, gluten-free social elixirs are hand-crafted with high-grade extracts, active plants and adaptogens grown by cultivators who respect nature. Made with zero-plastic recyclable packaging, Three Spirit takes drinkers from the start to the end of their evening, with active ingredients and serves to help them feel good through the power of plants. Each of the below products work beautifully in simple recipes and well-known classic cocktails: (SRP $39 each)

Fierce, fiery and fruity in flavor, Livener is a vibrant, powerful drink designed to liven the senses and perk you up. Notes of red berries, bright aromatics and heat compliment the tannic touches from guayusa and guava leaf. It contains a natural, friendly caffeine found in guayusa, along with L-Theanine from green tea and ginseng.

Dark, bittersweet and curious, Social Elixir, is the ultimate social companion and mood elevator. Natural, blissful feeling with lion’s mane mushroom, yerba mate, tulsi, cacao and damiana. Bright, dry spiced on the nose lead to rich, complex dark apple and cacao notes. It’s a full-bodied and bittersweet drink with a curious savory bite.

Sophisticated, soothing, calming, Nightcap is designed to sip and savor. For calming the senses, soothing the body after a long day (or night!), with notes of oak, citrus and freshly cut grass to complement the natural bitterness from Hüll hops and lemon balm. It contains restorative plants and herbs that have been used for centuries to induce calming feelings, including turmeric, ashwagandha, and lemon balm.

Alcoholic drinks have long held a powerful association with enabling connection. Three Spirit’s plant scientists first identified how alcohol interacts with the body’s receptors, and then worked alongside herbalists to select plants – some used for centuries in ceremonies and potions – that are rich in active compounds that interact with those same receptors. Not only was the result, Three Spirit, uniquely flavored but it’s designed to make drinkers feel more social – a cultural shift that Three Spirit describes as a ‘plant-led social revolution’, where social occasions become happier, healthier and more connected through the power of plants.

Three Spirit can be purchased directly on the brand website and select retailers across the nation.

About Three Spirit

Unlike other drinks in the UK market, Three Spirit focuses on offering a third way – putting them into a new category between drinking and not drinking. Not only is the Three Spirit range uniquely flavored but it’s designed to make drinkers feel more social – a cultural shift that Three Spirit describes as a ‘plant-led social revolution’, where social occasions become happier, healthier and more connected through the power of plants. This new trend, which also appears in the growing space of cannabis drinks, is what Three Spirit calls “social spirits”, similar to what US drinks start up Kin is calling “euphorics”.

For More Information:

https://us.threespiritdrinks.com/