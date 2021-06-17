Three Spirits Companies Merge As Two Trees Beverage Co. Inc.

FLETCHER, N.C. – Prost Beverage Company, RF Kettle Company and Two Trees Distilling Company announced they are merging under a newly formed parent company, Two Trees Beverage Co. Inc. with headquarters in Fletcher, NC. The companies merge to combine taste and technology to offer unblocked creativity to beer, wine and spirits innovation for private label, third-party manufacturing and its own line of proprietary brands. The transition is effective on July 1, 2021.

The merger brings together Prost Beverage Company, that successfully collaborated with Tim Smith, reality TV star from Discovery Channel’s “Moonshiners”, to develop major national brands of Climax Spirits and Tim Smith Southern Reserve; Two Trees Distilling Company which has advanced distilling, branding and innovation experience; and RF Kettle with plans to advance RF Kettle’s proprietary technology for rapid-aging. The new combined company utilizes a 1,000-gallon system to produce and scale the volume equivalent of approximately 20 barrels of aged product per day.

The company has already raised $6 million in Series A funding which is expected to close in July. Two Trees Beverage Co. will offer rapid-aging on a contract basis for private label, new and established beverage brands that are looking for ways to diversify portfolios, and improve taste experiences. Some forms of rapid-aging have been met with cynicism within an industry steeped in tradition, however Chad Slagle, CEO and Chris Sellers, president of the newly formed parent company, are confident that complacency doesn’t drive innovation. Slagle said, “It’s disruptive to put innovation in tradition, some people are uncomfortable with that, but innovation isn’t about doing what is comfortable, it requires change to improve the old ways of doing things.”

Slagle added, “We can help companies keep up with increasing consumer demand for premium spirits, beer, and wine in an environmentally safe and sustainable manner. By combining our expertise in blending with rapid-aging technology, we can deliver rapid, speed-to-market products that are aged to perfection without the wait and without bottom-line surprises.”

The company plans to engage with R&D professionals and brand marketers across many adult beverage categories to expand innovation and deliver upon the many benefits their process and expertise provides.

“Our mission is to provide a culture of breakthrough innovation. We remove obstacles to achieve exceptional, intriguing tastes, timeliness, scale, and consistency to provide fine spirits, beer, and wine that can be enjoyed now and, in the future,” said Chris Sellers, president of Two Trees Beverage Co.

