Waka Coffee Launches In Central Market And Adds Former Starbucks Exec As New Advisor

Irwindale, Calif. – Propelled by outstanding online consumer sales and rave reviews, instant coffee maker Waka Coffee is moving for the first time into brick & mortar retail as it launches in Texas’s top gourmet grocery chain, Central Market. Consumers can now find Waka Coffee’s Colombian medium roast, Indian light roast and Colombian decaffeinated single-serve on shelves at all Central Market stores throughout the Texas area for $9.99.

Waka Coffee, founded in 2018, proudly declares that “its taste is as great as its reputation.” And in fact, Waka has often been selected as Amazon’s Choice for “instant coffee” and “best instant coffee.” Sold on Walmart’s e-commerce platform, Waka Coffee has been named as the best instant coffee by numerous publications and professional coffee reviewers.

The instant coffee category in the U.S. is enjoying a market renaissance with sales surging by almost 30 percent in 2020.

Longtime Starbucks Executive Joe Canterbury Joins Waka Team

Waka Coffee, reflecting its online popularity and rapid growth, also announced the hiring of former Starbucks executive Joe Canterbury as an advisor. Canterbury spent many years in executive roles with Starbucks Coffee International and has substantial experience in business development, corporate development/M&A, operations and global expansion, early-stage CPG investing, fundraising and scaling.

He also led the International Business Development team for the retail business, served as VP of New Businesses for EMEA, Managing Director of Starbucks Germany, and led Global Business Development for Starbuck’s retail and CPG businesses.

“Right Ingredients” for Waka’s Success

In explaining Waka’s success with often highly discriminating coffee consumers, Waka founder and CEO David Kovalevski says that the company sources only 100 percent Arabica beans, which are commonly used in coffee shops, to provide the best taste. “Our beans are freeze dried to best preserve the coffee’s aroma and depth of flavor. And we also engage directly with fellow coffee lovers to continuously improve the product and make the coffee experience more enjoyable.”

