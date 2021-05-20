Waterloo Sparkling Water Is The Official Flavored Sparkling Water Of SOBEWFF

AUSTIN, Texas – Waterloo Sparkling Water, based in Austin and known for its refreshing fruit-inspired flavored sparkling waters, is pleased to announce it is the Official Flavored Sparkling Water of the upcoming Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine and Food Festival (SOBEWFF). Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, SOBEWFF is widely recognized as one of America’s favorite gourmet gatherings on the beach showcasing the talents of the world’s most renowned wine and spirits producers, chefs and culinary personalities.

“Waterloo is thrilled to be the Official Flavored Sparkling Water of the Festival on its milestone 20th anniversary,” said Waterloo Chief Marketing Officer Kathy Maurella. “We think we’re a natural fit for this one-of-a-kind event, among food and wine enthusiasts who appreciate artfully crafted flavors as we do. Our team is committed to creating sparkling waters that sip different – engaging the senses and adding a multi-sensorial boost to the moment.”

Waterloo will provide chilled samples of its sparkling waters throughout the star-studded, four-day destination event in Miami Beach, Miami from May 20-23. Attendees will find Waterloo flavors including Strawberry, Watermelon, Lemon-Lime, Pineapple, Black Cherry and Grape and in the ‘LOO Lounge at the Grand Tasting Village and at mobile carts throughout the venue. Waterloo mixologists will be getting creative in the ‘LOO Lounge, mixing up TequiLOO Rita and Black Cherry Fiz mocktails for attendees. Also, among the 70+ planned events at SOBEWFF, Waterloo samples will be featured at “Buddhas & Bellinis”, “Celebration Dessert Party!” and “Fun and Fit as a Family”.

In the spirit of the event, Waterloo has partnered with Miami contemporary artist Ivan Roque for a Live Art Experience at the ‘LOO Lounge. The Waterloo We Sip Different artwork, to be created by the artist over the course of three days on the beach, will be donated to SOBEWFF’s online auction to support the Florida International University’s Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management for student scholarships and programs, faculty advancement and state-of-the-art teaching facilities.

Supporting the healthy, active lifestyles that Miami is known for, all Waterloo varieties are made with Non-GMO Project Verified flavors and purified carbonated water, bringing forward uniquely true-to-fruit taste and aroma with zero calories, zero sugars or artificial sweeteners, and zero sodium.

Waterloo has launched a new Product Locator on its website to help fans find their Waterloo favorites in Miami or wherever they may be.

About Waterloo Sparkling Water

Founded in 2017 and independently owned, Waterloo Sparkling Water offers fruit-inspired flavors and aromas with a lively amount of carbonation for a uniquely authentic and refreshing anytime drink. Waterloo has been challenging expectations from the start, embodying the entrepreneurial spirit and independent thinking that Austin is known for. Made with Non-GMO Project Verified flavors and Whole 30 Approved, Waterloo Sparkling Water is free of calories, sodium, sugar and artificial sweeteners. For the benefit of its fans and the environment, Waterloo has only ever been produced in aluminum cans made with BPA-free liners. Waterloo Sparkling Water is sold at retailers nationwide.

For More Information:

https://www.drinkwaterloo.com/