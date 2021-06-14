Wet Hydration Launches At MGM Resorts International, Drais Day Club And Night Club

Las Vegas – Wet Hydration has announced the brand’s new placement into hospitality on the Las Vegas Strip. The makers of the four sku functional beverage line, are excited to announce its launch into MGM Resorts International as well as Drais Beach Club and Night Club.

As part of the hospitality rollout, Drais, located at the Cromwell Hotel and Casino, as well as Aria Resort and Casino will be the first two pieces to the hospitality plan that the company has set forth.

“Las Vegas’ influence went into the building of the brand, said Spencer Altschul, CEO of Wet Hydration. Bringing Wet Hydration’s nourishment across the city where it’s headquartered is truly a special feeling. This new placement allows us to reach people worldwide.”

With Las Vegas resorts continuing to seek healthier alternatives, Wet Hydration and its mission of inclusivity and wellness fit perfectly—hence the company’s motto: Weaving Everyone Together.

“Impacting our local community as well as customers near and far puts us one step closer to reaching our goal of healthfully hydrating the globe,” added Altschul.

With clubs back at full capacity, Wet Hydration and its zero calorie, zero sugar hydration products are here to help hydrate those looking for a healthier alternative to electrolyte infused drinks, sugary sports drinks, as well as water. Each drink’s formula pairs well with the city’s all-day and all-night vibe.

“Las Vegas is a city built on energy,” said Wet Hydration’s COO, Robert Lowe. “Wet Hydration features the highest quality ingredients to help anyone and everyone every day.”

Currently, along with Las Vegas, Wet Hydration is also sold in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and San Diego. Consumers nationwide can also purchase directly from the brand’s website.

Available in 12 oz. bottles, Wet Hydration is sold in a Wet Sampler 4-Pack, Wet Variety 12-Pack, and individual flavored 12-Pack.

About Wet Hydration

Wet Hydration is specifically formulated to enhance the different parts of your day while remaining 0 calories and 0 sugars. Each 12-ounce elixir is made of carefully curated nutrients and unique flavor combinations blended in perfect harmony. All four flavors, which include CUCUMBER LIME + COLLAGEN + VITAMIN E; WATERMELON LEMON LIME + ELECTROLYTES; ORANGE MANGO + GINGER + TURMERIC and DRAGON FRUIT + YERBA + HIBISCUS are Keto-Friendly, Gluten-Free, Vegan, Kosher, Non-GMO, and packaged in BPA-free bottles. Every bottle of Wet is packed with healthful benefits and crafted to strengthen overall hydration throughout the day.

WET, an acronym for “Weaving Everyone Together,” was created so each sip of every bottle helps build a lifestyle that truly does just that.

https://www.wethydration.com/