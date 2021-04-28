World Class Athletes Sign with Pwure, Personalized Sports Nutrition and Functional Bev Co.

BROOKLYN, NY — Pwure, the personalized, data-based sports nutrition company, welcomes three of the United States’ top long distance runners – Emily Sisson, Scott Fauble and Noah Droddy – as its newest investors and athlete brand ambassadors. They will represent the new Brooklyn-based, functional beverage and sports nutrition company at key sporting events, as well as being a core part of the company‘s brand and marketing campaigns. Using a proprietary methodology developed by athletes for athletes, Pwure individually formulates personalized, data-driven pre and post (recovery) workout shake blends for athletes of all levels engaged in endurance sports and activities. Each formulation is unique to the customer and consists of clean, all-natural ingredients designed to be used as part of their training and recovery regimen to help achieve their goals and personal records.

“Pwure is both honored and proud to have such accomplished athletes as investors and ambassadors for our up-and-coming sports nutrition brand. As some of the biggest names in the running community, Emily, Noah and Scott are ideal spokespersons to introduce Pwure to professional and recreational athletes alike, sharing how Pwure helps them and others perform their best through better recovery, performance, and balance,” said Hadrien Royal, Pwure’s co-founder and CEO. “Unlike other brands who create individualized products only for professional athletes, Pwure uses the same data-driven, personalization that goes into developing formulations for world class athletes such as Emily, Noah and Scott‘s mixtures as it does for all of our customers.”

Impressed by the measurable results and ability to recover quickly, the three athletes have become true believers in the brand, with each making their personalized Pwure shake formulations an essential part of their training and diet regimen as they seek to become the best distance runners in the world.

In speaking about Pwure, Emily Sisson said, “I started using Pwure before and after my hard efforts in training and it has been a game changer for me! Having struggled with pre and post workout drinks in the past due to a bit of a sensitive stomach, as soon as I tried Pwure I knew it was different. With its natural, organic ingredients it settles so easily with no stomach issues. At that point I was hooked and excited to be able to invest and transparently promote a product that I love.”

Scott Fauble commented, “Partnering with Pwure, both as an investor and as an athlete ambassador, was a no brainer. The product is top notch. The people involved in the company are great and understand how important a role clean nutrition plays in training and performance.”

“I’m honored to be a part of PWURE not only as an athlete representative, but also as an investor in the company. Having experienced the performance benefits myself, I believe in the future of personalized sports nutrition, and I’m thrilled to begin this journey of presenting PWURE to the world,” said Noah Droddy.

Emily Sisson: After achieving a Personal Best at the 2019 Stanford Invitational (30:49.57) and second place at the 2019 USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships Women’s 10K, Sisson is currently training for the Olympic Trials in June to represent the US Women’s Track and Field Team and going for Gold in the 10k this Summer in Tokyo.

Scott Fauble: Placing seventh in the 2019 Boston Marathon (2:09:09), Scott is looking to make a strong return to the World’s Long Distance Elite this fall marathon season. Scott is already among the United States’ elite long distance runners as he has run two marathons in under 2:10, only 20 American men have everrun under 2:10, it’s an elite “club” to be part of. The most recent being The Marathon Project in Dec 2020.

Noah Droddy: Droddy ran a 2:09:09 in The Marathon Project in December 2020 — tying him with Fauble for the tenth-fastest American marathon runner to date. Droddy is seeking to continue his ascension among the World’s Elite as well in the Fall.

Pwure was co-founded by Hadrien Royal, who scored 50th at the Rio de Janeiro marathon and clocked 2:45:00 in the New York Marathon and Andrew Bumbalough, the former pro-runner with NIKE / Bowerman Track Club. About Pwure is a direct to consumer, data-driven sports nutrition and functional beverage company that offers clean pre-and post-recovery workout shake mixtures. Each formulation is 100% personalized and unique to each athlete based on their own fitness tracker data and/or fitness level and biological metrics. Pwure’s clean personalized pre- and post- recovery formulations are made from a data-driven mixture of seven all natural ingredients that offer the proper carbs to protein ratio to help enable athletes to train, recover and compete at their highest levels.

For More Information:

https://pwure.com